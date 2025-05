Baird Medical Engages Global Clinical Leaders at AAES 2025

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BDMD) ("Baird Medical" or the "Company"), a global leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, is pleased to announce its participation in the 45th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons (AAES), taking place from May 17-19, 2025, at the Baird Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The AAES Annual Meeting, a premier academic and clinical forum, convenes leading endocrine surgeons, researchers, and innovators globally to explore advancements in endocrine surgery. For Baird Medical, this event is a key platform to showcase its latest MWA technological achievements and to foster direct engagement with healthcare professionals, thereby gaining deeper insights into the evolving needs of the medical community.

At this year's meeting, Baird Medical presented its pioneering MWA system for thyroid nodule treatment, emphasizing its benefits as a minimally invasive alternative to conventional surgery. The technology garnered considerable interest from attending surgeons, who recognized its potential to enhance patient outcomes by minimizing procedural risks, preserving thyroid function, and expediting recovery. Through substantive dialogues with clinical experts, Baird Medical acquired critical feedback on practical aspects including patient selection, ultrasound guidance optimization, and diverse application scenarios.

The insights and perspectives gathered at AAES 2025 are pivotal for shaping Baird Medical's future clinical collaboration initiatives. By maintaining a close alignment with the requirements of surgeons and their patients, the Company remains committed to advancing its mission of delivering safer, more effective treatment solutions for thyroid and other endocrine diseases.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a forward-thinking medical device company specializing in minimally invasive diagnostics and treatment. It is dedicated to the research and development of surgical robotic systems and innovative minimally invasive surgical instruments. Our mission is to enhance patient outcomes through precision technology and advanced diagnostic solutions. The company will foster strategic collaborations with leading academic institutions. Our vision extends beyond surgical assistance, aiming to develop intelligent systems that proactively guide diagnostic decisions and preventive healthcare strategies. As an FDA 510(k)-certified medical device company, Baird Medical's solutions have been used in over 30 prestigious hospitals and clinics across the United States, including Johns Hopkins Hospital, Tulane Medical Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Columbia University Medical Center. Baird Medical is also the market leader in China in thyroid microwave ablation devices and consumables. Meanwhile, the company's minimally invasive treatment products are gradually expanding their commercial presence in over 20 countries worldwide.

