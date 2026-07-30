Bachem Confirms Growth and Expects a Strong Second Half 2026

Group sales grew to CHF 326.4 million (+4.3% compared to the prior-year period, +7.3% in local currencies).

EBITDA amounted to CHF 82.8 million (-9.0% compared to the prior-year period, -4.2% in local currencies) with a margin of 25.4% (prior-year period: 29.1%).

Ramp-up costs for Building K affected the operating result as expected.

Bachem appoints Boris Corpataux as Chief Commercial Officer to the Corporate Executive Committee.

For 2026, Bachem expects sales growth between 35% and 40% in local currencies.

Bachem confirms its outlook for an EBITDA margin in 2026 in local currencies in the low thirties.

The company plans to make investments between CHF 350 million and CHF 400 million in 2026.

For more information Media

Patrick Barth

Head Group Communications

Tel.: +41 58 595 4522

Email: media@bachem.com Investors

Barbora Blaha

Head Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 58 595 0573

Email: ir@bachem.com

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Anne-Kathrin Stoller, CEO of Bachem, on the results for the first half of the year:«We have made a successful start to the year and were able to further increase our sales in the first half. As expected, the ramp-up costs for Building K has had an impact on our profitability. However, with the ongoing ramp up of this facility – our largest to date for high-volume production – and further operational improvements, we expect a significantly positive trend in the second half.»The Bachem Group (SIX: BANB) achieved sales of CHF 326.4 million in the first half of 2026(+4.3% compared to the prior-year period: CHF 313.0 million). In local currencies (LC), sales increased by 7.3%.Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 82.8 million (-9.0%, -4.2% in LC), and operating income (EBIT) was CHF 54.1 million (-19.1%, -13.1% in LC).As a result, the EBITDA margin was 25.4% (first half of 2025: 29.1%) and the EBIT margin was 16.6% (first half of 2025: 21.4%). In local currencies, the EBITDA margin was 25.9% and the EBIT margin was 17.3%.Net income increased to CHF 50.3 million (+0.3%) with a margin of 15.4% (first half of 2025: 16.0%) despite the expected ramp-up costs.In the clinical drug development category (CMC Development), sales increased to CHF 167.5 million (first half of 2025: CHF 123.7 million, +35.4%, in LC: +39.5%).The Commercial API category achieved sales of CHF 133.0 million (first half of 2025: CHF 168.4 million, -21.0%, in LC: -19.3%).The research chemicals and specialties business (Research & Specialties) delivered CHF 25.9 million (first half of 2025: CHF 20.8 million, +24.4%, in LC: +30.5%).Bachem continued to pursue its comprehensive investment program to expand production capacity in the first half of 2026. A total of CHF 148.4 million was invested with significant volumes to be invested in the second half of the year. In addition to expansion, Bachem is also continuously optimizing the utilization of existing buildings and facilities through operational improvements.Building K, constructed for large-scale production, was successfully put into operation in 2026. Commercial GMP products are already being manufactured here. The facility is being gradually expanded to provide additional capacity. The successful ramp-up of commercial production is a key component of Bachem’s long-term growth strategy.Bachem is planning for a large-volume manufacturing site in Sisslerfeld (Eiken, Switzerland). The first expansion phase of this project will be realized through a strategic collaboration, with an investment volume of more than CHF 500 million. Production at the new site is expected to start by 2030.Bachem continues to invest in its entire network of sites, focusing on site-specific core competencies. Also in the US, high-volume capacity is being expanded. At the same time, Bachem is also focusing on promising small-volume clinical projects in the US, while investments in Western Switzerland are aimed at securing the supply of key precursors.Bachem appoints Boris Corpataux to the Corporate Executive CommitteeBachem has appointed Boris Corpataux as Chief Commercial Officer effective August 1, 2026. In this role, he will become a member of the Corporate Executive Committee. Boris Corpataux brings extensive experience in sales and in working with strategic partners. He has been with the company for more than twenty years and has a deep understanding of Bachem’s markets, business relationships, and long-term partnerships. With his appointment, Bachem ensures continuity in customer relationships and in its market-related priorities.For 2026, Bachem expects sales growth in local currencies between 35% and 40%. The EBITDA margin in local currencies should be in the low thirties. The company plans to invest between CHF 350 million and CHF 400 million in 2026.The Half-Year Report 2026 and the presentation for the analyst- and media call are available on the website under the following link:November 26, 2026 Capital Markets DayMarch 4, 2027 Publication of Annual Report 2026April 28, 2027 Annual General Meeting (financial year 2026)July 29, 2027 Publication of Half-Year Report 2027Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial applications to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and production sites in Europe and the US. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, seeThis publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.To view the source version of this press release, please visit