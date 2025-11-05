Azenta Life Sciences Partners with PRECEDE Foundation to Advance Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced a strategic partnership with the PRECEDE Foundation, an international, multi-institutional collaborative focused on early detection and prevention of pancreatic cancer. Azenta will provide secure storage of study samples in its biorepository and streamline logistics, enabling PRECEDE researchers to focus on advancing diagnostics and patient survival.

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Each year, more than 66,500 people are diagnosed, yet fewer than 15,000 survive, reflecting a five-year survival rate of just 13%. This lags far behind other major cancers such as prostate (97%), breast (91%), and colon (65%). The key difference is that while those cancers benefit from effective early detection, pancreatic cancer currently does not.

PRECEDE, the Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium, was established to change this trajectory. Its mission is to improve screening, risk modeling, and prevention for individuals with a hereditary risk of developing pancreatic cancer, with the ambitious goal of increasing the five-year survival rate from 13% to 50% within the next decade. PRECEDE brings together more than 60 leading academic medical centers worldwide and has built the world's largest high-risk patient cohort, combining longitudinal clinical data with biospecimen tracking to advance innovation in early detection.

"Early detection is the key to survival in pancreatic cancer," said Kathi Shea, Chief Client Solutions Officer, Repository at Azenta. "We're proud to support PRECEDE's groundbreaking work by safeguarding and managing their critical samples in our biorepository, helping ensure the continuity of their research every step of the way. Through this partnership, Azenta is helping to drive the development of tools and strategies for earlier diagnosis, with the potential to save thousands of lives each year. This partnership highlights Azenta's strategic role in the growing biorepository resources for the clinical and diagnostic research market, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for high-impact life science research."

Azenta's global expertise in sample management ensures the quality and continuity needed to support PRECEDE's mission, allowing researchers to focus fully on discovery and innovation.

The PRECEDE Foundation will host its Annual Meeting in November, where international experts will convene to share progress and further collaborative strategies. To learn more about the Foundation's mission and ongoing work, please visit www.precedefoundation.org.

About PRECEDE Consortium



The PRECEDE Consortium is an international, multi-institutional collaborative group of experts and industry partners whose mission is to increase survival for pancreatic cancer patients.

With over 60 leading academic medical centers across the globe, the PRECEDE Consortium has assembled the largest high-risk patient cohort, with longitudinal clinical data and biospecimen acquisition and tracking, and the leading clinicians and scientists in their field. The Consortium also brings cutting-edge technologies to advance the ability to detect pancreatic cancer at its earliest stages.

About PRECEDE Foundation



The PRECEDE Foundation is the fundraising and infrastructure organization supporting PRECEDE. The Foundation's sole mission is to raise the funds and awareness necessary to aid PRECEDE's goals to increase the survival rate of pancreatic cancer through early detection.

About Azenta Life Sciences



Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

