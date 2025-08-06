Axogen, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance to at Least 17% Growth or $219 Million

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Second quarter revenue was $56.7 million, an 18.3% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024, and a 16.7% increase over the first quarter of 2025.

For the second quarter of 2025, gross margin was 74.2%, up from 73.8% for the second quarter of 2024, and up from 71.9% in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income for the quarter was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a Net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $5.7 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million for the quarter, compared to $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments at June 30, 2025, was $35.9 million, as compared to a balance of $39.5 million at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments increased $7.8 million during the second quarter of 2025.

“We are delighted with our second quarter 2025 results and progress year to date implementing our strategic plan. Our strong revenue growth across the full range of our nerve repair solutions reflects the soundness of our market development strategies and strength and discipline of our commercial execution,” commented Michael Dale, CEO and Director of Axogen, Inc. “With the first half of the year behind us, we remain confident our market development objectives and business model optimization plans are the right priorities for advancing our business purpose to restore health and improve quality of life by making restoration of peripheral nerve function an expected standard of care.”

Summary of Business Highlights

Second quarter 2025 revenue growth was broad-based, including double-digit growth from second quarter 2024 in all markets, which includes Extremities, Oral Maxillofacial & Head and Neck, and Breast.

Expanded coverage and reimbursement for nerve repair for peripheral nerve injuries using synthetic conduits or allografts by an estimated 10 million new covered lives in 2025; bringing the total new lives covered in 2025 to approximately 17 million, which brings coverage amongst commercial payers to more than 55%.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) accepted the filing of the Company’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Avance® Nerve Graft on November 1, 2024, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of September 5, 2025. During the second quarter 2025, we completed the following regulatory milestones to support our anticipated approval in September 2025: the late-cycle meeting with the FDA, pre-licensing inspection, and sponsor inspection under the FDA’s Bioresearch Monitoring program.

2025 Financial Guidance

We are raising our revenue guidance to at least 17% growth, or $219 million for the full year. We continue to expect gross margin for the year to be in the range of 73% to 75%. This range reflects one-time costs, mainly related to an anticipated Avance® Nerve Graft BLA approval, which we expect will negatively impact gross margin by approximately 1%. Lastly, we reiterate that we expect to be net cash flow positive for the full year.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about providing the opportunity to restore nerve function and quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and healthcare providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine (pig) submucosa extracellular matrix (“ECM”) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while minimizing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, a porcine submucosa ECM base layer coated with a proprietary hyaluronate-alginate gel, a next-generation technology designed to enhance nerve gliding and provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries; Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used to protect and separate tissues in the surgical bed during the critical phase of tissue healing. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea and several other countries.​

For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management’s estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “priorities,” “objectives,” “targets,” “intends,” “plan(s),” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business model optimization plans, market development strategies and objectives, our beliefs around the strengths and discipline of our commercial execution, our business purpose to restore health and improve quality of life by making restoration of peripheral nerve function an expected standard of care, and our expectation of BLA approval in September 2025, as well as statements under the subheading “2025 Financial Guidance.” Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, potential disruptions from leadership transitions, global supply chain issues, record inflation, hospital staffing challenges, product development timelines, product potential, expected clinical enrollment timing and outcomes, regulatory processes and approvals, financial performance, sales growth, surgeon and product adoption rates, market awareness of our products, data validation processes, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events, global business disruption from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions, recent geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, the evolving macroeconomic environment (including financial market volatility), escalating geopolitical tensions and trade disputes with U.S. trading partners, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A., “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks and uncertainties, which may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA which further excludes noncash stock compensation expense. We also use the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Net Income or Loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss Per Common Share - diluted which excludes noncash stock compensation expense from Net Income or Loss and Net Income or Loss Per Common Share - diluted. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because (i) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (ii) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance of our business.

Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ​ June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets ​ Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,036 $ 27,554 Restricted cash 6,000 6,000 Investments 9,886 5,928 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,144 and $788, respectively 28,029 24,105 Inventory 36,774 33,183 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,694 2,447 Total current assets 103,419 99,217 Property and equipment, net 82,392 84,667 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,527 14,265 Intangible assets, net 6,115 5,579 Total assets $ 205,453 $ 203,728 ​ Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,770 $ 28,641 Current maturities of long-term lease obligations 2,210 1,969 Total current liabilities 24,980 30,610 ​ Long-term debt, net of debt discount and financing fees 47,938 47,496 Long-term lease obligations 18,040 19,221 Debt derivative liabilities 2,078 2,400 Other long-term liabilities 141 94 Total liabilities 93,177 99,821 ​ Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,765,290 and

44,148,836 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 457 441 Additional paid-in capital 406,334 394,726 Accumulated deficit (294,515 ) (291,260 ) Total shareholders’ equity 112,276 103,907 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 205,453 $ 203,728

​

Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) ​ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ​ June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 56,662 $ 47,912 $ 105,222 $ 89,289 Cost of goods sold 14,644 12,567 28,271 21,325 Gross profit 42,018 35,345 76,951 67,964 Costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 23,804 19,698 44,849 39,513 Research and development 6,853 6,658 12,944 14,066 General and administrative 9,689 9,417 19,147 19,373 Total costs and expenses 40,346 35,773 76,940 72,952 Income (loss) from operations 1,672 (428 ) 11 (4,988 ) Other income (expense): Investment income 225 227 497 520 Interest expense (1,977 ) (2,185 ) (4,227 ) (4,512 ) Change in fair value of debt derivative liabilities 480 464 322 529 Other income (expense), net 179 1 142 (105 ) Total other expense, net (1,093 ) (1,493 ) (3,266 ) (3,568 ) Net income (loss) $ 579 $ (1,921 ) $ (3,255 ) $ (8,556 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 46,063,092 43,713,313 45,605,419 43,473,541 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 47,980,830 43,713,313 45,605,419 43,473,541 Net income (loss) per common share — basic $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.20 ) Net income (loss) per common share — diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.20 )





Axogen, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)​ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 579 $ (1,921 ) $ (3,255 ) $ (8,556 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,723 1,733 3,518 3,315 Investment income (225 ) (227 ) (497 ) (520 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 37 (53 ) 66 51 Interest expense 1,977 2,185 4,227 4,512 EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 4,091 $ 1,717 $ 4,059 $ (1,198 ) Noncash stock-based compensation expense 5,168 3,907 8,077 7,826 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 9,259 $ 5,624 $ 12,136 $ 6,628 Net income (loss) $ 579 $ (1,921 ) $ (3,255 ) $ (8,556 ) Noncash stock-based compensation expense 5,168 3,907 8,077 7,826 Adjusted net income (loss) - non-GAAP $ 5,747 $ 1,986 $ 4,822 $ (730 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 47,980,830 43,713,313 48,255,995 43,473,541 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.20 ) Noncash stock-based compensation expense 0.11 0.09 0.17 0.18 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted - non-GAAP $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 )

​

Axogen, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts) ​ Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity ​ Shares Amount Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Balance at March 31, 2025 45,512,623 $ 455 $ 400,004 $ (295,094 ) $ 105,365 Net income — — — 579 579 Stock-based compensation — — 5,168 — 5,168 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 113,923 1 (1 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP 138,744 1 1,163 — 1,164 Balance at June 30, 2025 45,765,290 $ 457 $ 406,334 $ (294,515 ) $ 112,276 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance at December 31, 2024 44,148,836 $ 441 $ 394,726 $ (291,260 ) $ 103,907 Net loss — — — (3,255 ) (3,255 ) Stock-based compensation — — 8,077 — 8,077 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 1,219,137 12 (12 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP 397,317 4 3,543 — 3,547 Balance at June 30, 2025 45,765,290 $ 457 $ 406,334 $ (294,515 ) $ 112,276 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Balance at March 31, 2024 43,687,729 $ 437 $ 380,650 $ (287,931 ) $ 93,156 Net loss — — — (1,921 ) (1,921 ) Stock-based compensation — — 3,907 — 3,907 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 44,153 — — — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP 92,856 1 544 — 545 Balance at June 30, 2024 43,824,738 $ 438 $ 385,101 $ (289,852 ) $ 95,687 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 43,124,496 $ 431 $ 376,530 $ (281,296 ) $ 95,665 Net loss — — — (8,556 ) (8,556 ) Stock-based compensation — — 7,826 — 7,826 Issuance of restricted and performance stock units 583,386 6 (6 ) — — Exercise of stock options and employee stock purchases under the ESPP 116,856 1 751 — 752 Balance at June 30, 2024 43,824,738 $ 438 $ 385,101 $ (289,852 ) $ 95,687



