Awakn Life Sciences Announces Shareholder Approval of Arrangement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: AWKN) (OTC Pink: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("" or the ""), is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated February 27, 2025 and April 11, 2025, the special resolution (the "") in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "") involving the Company and Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS) ("") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) whereby, among other things, Solvonis will acquire all of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the ""), all outstanding restricted share units (the "") in the capital of the Company, and all outstanding deferred share units (the "") in the capital of the Company (the ""), was overwhelmingly approved today at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "").At the Meeting, the Special Resolution authorizing the Arrangement was approved by: (i) shareholders holding 99.89% of the Common Shares of the Company present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; (ii) holders of Common Shares, Common Share purchase warrants, RSUs and DSUs, voting as a single class, holding 99.92% of such securities present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (iii) minority shareholders of the Company (being shareholders other than Prof. David Nutt and Jonathan Held, whose votes were excluded from the minority vote in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -) holding 99.88% of the Common Shares of the Company present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to, among other things, satisfaction of all conditions precedent to closing the Arrangement, including the final approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The hearing for the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on or about April 28, 2025. Assuming that all approvals are obtained and all conditions precedent are satisfied or waived, the Company currently anticipates the closing of the Arrangement to occur before May 31, 2025.Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS) formerly, Graft Polymer (UK) plc, is UK incorporated LSE-listed innovative biotechnology company focused on developing intellectual property and co-developing therapeutics for mental health and substance use disorders. Its therapeutic priorities include trauma-related mental health disorders such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, which affects approximately 13 million adults in the US and 20 million across the US, UK, and key EU markets. The company emphasises growth through strategic collaborations, joint ventures, and acquisitions.Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting addiction. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder, a condition affecting 40 million people in the US and key international markets and 285m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide breakthrough therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.