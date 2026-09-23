AVS Bio, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires Biorbyt Ltd.

The acquisition will help expand AVS Bio’s biomaterials offering and ecommerce capabilities

NORWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVS Bio (the “Company”), a leading global provider of critical inputs and services for the bioprocessing and biologics industries, today announced it has acquired Biorbyt Ltd. (“Biorbyt”), a global supplier of high-quality bio-reagents, antibodies, proteins, and other biomaterials for life science research. The acquisition significantly expands AVS Bio’s catalog of research products and global distribution capabilities through Biorbyt’s advanced ecommerce platform, accelerating its evolution into a diversified biomaterials provider serving customers across pharma, biotech, and academia markets worldwide. AVS Bio is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Biorbyt maintains a large and diversified catalog of more than 1 million SKUs spanning primary and secondary antibodies, recombinant and native proteins, ELISA kits, small molecules, and molecular biology reagents. Biorbyt commercializes its portfolio through a sophisticated ecommerce platform that serves a global customer base of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as academic institutions. Following the acquisition, Biorbyt will continue to operate under its existing leadership as part of the AVS Bio platform, providing customers with access to a full suite of complementary reagents and biomaterials through a single integrated channel.

“With the treatment and prevention of disease becoming ever more advanced, personalized, and urgent, sophisticated biomaterials capabilities play a crucial role in their delivery,” said Jac Price, CEO of AVS Bio. “Biorbyt – with its expansive portfolio of antibodies, proteins, and reagents, and advanced ecommerce platform – marks an important step in our journey to becoming a truly diversified, leading and global biomaterials provider and will allow us to reach more customers in more geographies than ever before. We’re thrilled to welcome the Biorbyt team to the AVS Bio platform.”

Malcolm Little, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, added: “Since our initial investment, our vision alongside AVS Bio’s leadership team has been to build it into a scaled life sciences platform with the breadth and capabilities to support customers across the research and development lifecycle. Biorbyt is highly complementary to AVS Bio’s capabilities and will materially broaden its product offering while adding digital commerce capabilities and the deep scientific and commercial expertise of Biorbyt’s exceptional leadership team. The acquisition represents another important step in building this differentiated platform at the forefront of life science innovation.”

Dr. Tillmann Ziegert and Qun Yang, Co-Founders of Biorbyt, commented, “We are very excited to join the growing AVS Bio family. Our combined catalog, along with our ecommerce platform and data-driven commercial tools, creates a powerful engine to serve researchers around the world and bring an even broader portfolio of high-quality biomaterials to our joint global customer base.”

Arlington has an extensive track record of building leading companies in highly regulated industries that are critical to healthcare infrastructure, government systems, and national security. Within healthcare, Arlington focuses on working with businesses that save lives, improve the delivery of products and services, and reduce costs for patients and providers. Other notable recent healthcare sector investments include Afton Scientific, Everest Clinical Research, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Cordica Medical, Millstone Medical Outsourcing, and Riverpoint Medical.

About AVS Bio

Headquartered in Norwich, CT, AVS Bio is a leading global provider of biological materials and services that support the development and manufacture of vaccines, therapeutics, and biologics. The Company supplies leading manufacturers with critical bioprocessing inputs including specific pathogen free (“SPF”) eggs, cell products, antibodies, proteins, and organoid growth factors while also offering antibody discovery services, diagnostic testing, and GMP support services. AVS Bio operates over 20 facilities across North America and Europe and is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information, visit AVS Bio’s website at www.avsbio.com.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. Focused on the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors, the Firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs to build platforms of strategic importance to national priorities. Operating in markets with high barriers to entry, Arlington looks to partner with organizations within these industries that save lives, improve effectiveness, and reduce costs. Since inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 200 companies and raised over $14 billion in committed capital. The Firm is currently investing out of its $6 billion Fund VII. For more information, visit Arlington’s website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

About Biorbyt Ltd.

Biorbyt, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, is a global supplier of high-quality bio-reagents for life science research, offering a catalog of over 1 million antibodies, proteins, ELISA kits, small molecules, and molecular biology products alongside custom antibody development, peptide synthesis, and protein expression services. Through its advanced ecommerce platform and global distribution network, Biorbyt supports pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic researchers around the world. For more information, visit www.biorbyt.com.

Media

AVS Bio & Arlington Capital Partners

Ryan FitzGibbon

Pro-arlington@prosek.com