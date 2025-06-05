Avricore Appoints Rodger Seccombe as CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “Avricore”) is pleased to report the appointment of Rodger Seccombe as CEO of the Company. Mr. Seccombe currently serves as Chief Technology Officer of Avricore and is the President and Co-Founder of its wholly owned subsidiary, HealthTab™ Inc.

David Hall, Chairman of the board stated, “In his role as Avricore’s CTO Rodger has been instrumental in the development of the Company’s flagship HealthTab platform. We are excited to have Rodger take the helm as CEO of Avricore as its UK expansion initiative gathers steam.”

Mr. Hector Bremner has resigned from his position as CEO and director of the Company. Hector achieved many milestones for Avricore and was a key driver in its growth with Shoppers Drug Mart and expansion into the UK. We sincerely thank Hector for the tremendous experience and expertise he brought to the Company and we look forward to future collaborations.

About HealthTab™

HealthTab™ is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab™ has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.



The HealthTab™ network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.



About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at advancing pharmacy practice and patient care. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™, a wholly owned subsidiary, the Company’s mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

