Avirmax Biopharma Announces Completion of the First Cohort of Patient Enrollment in Clinical Trial of ABI-110, a Gene Therapy for Wet AMD Including PCV

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Biopharma, Inc., a leader in the development of the next generation of AAV gene therapies, today announced completion of the first cohort of the Phase I/IIa clinical trial of ABI-110, the company’s gene therapy drug for the treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) including Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy (PCV).

“We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in the clinical investigation of ABI-110" said Shawn Liu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avirmax Biopharma Inc. “ABI-110 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for Wet AMD and PCV.”

“This is an important first step the development of ABI-110, an intravitreal administered gene therapy that hopes to offer an ultra-long acting treatment for patients with wet AMD, including those with the more aggressive PCV variant. No Serious Adverse Events or Dose Limiting Toxicities were reported in the three Cohort 1 subjects.” said Roger A. Goldberg, M.D., M.B.A., Principal Investigator of the Phase 1/IIa trial. An international leader in the development of new therapies for blinding retinal diseases, Dr. Goldberg is vitreoretinal surgeon and partner at Bay Area Retina Associates, Walnut Creek, CA.

Wet AMD and PCV are serious retinal diseases that can lead to severe vision loss. Current treatments often require frequent injections and provide only temporary relief. ABI-110 has the potential to offer a more durable and effective solution by addressing the root causes of these conditions at the genetic level.

ABI-110 utilizes Avirmax Biopharma’s proprietary engineered capsid, AAV.N54, to efficiently deliver therapeutic transgene to the macular retina. AAV.N54 is the only engineered capsid to deliver macula-targeted gene expression via intravitreal injection.

About Avirmax Biopharma

Avirmax Biopharma Inc., based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing next-generation gene therapies for wet AMD, PCV, dry AMD, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Utilizing proprietary AAV vector technologies, Avirmax Biopharma aims to deliver safe, effective, and accessible gene therapies to improve patient outcomes and preserve vision. Visit us at https://avirmax.com/biopharma/ for more information.

