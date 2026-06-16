AviadoBio Expands vMiX™ Precision Gene Silencing Platform Exclusive License Agreement with King’s College London Beyond Neurological Diseases to All Human Therapeutic Areas

vMiX™ is a vectorized RNA interference (RNAi) platform combining knockdown, cell-specific expression with the flexibility to target multiple genes

Update follows recent positive AVB-406 preclinical data presented at ASGCT, supporting the broad therapeutic potential of the vMiX platform including initiation of clinical trials in 2026

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AviadoBio Ltd. ("AviadoBio"), a pioneering gene therapy company dedicated to developing and delivering potentially transformative medicines for neurodegenerative disorders, and King's College London today announced an expanded license agreement providing AviadoBio exclusive rights to apply the vMiX™ RNAi gene silencing platform across all human therapeutic areas. Building on their 2020 agreement, which granted AviadoBio rights to apply the platform to its pipeline of gene therapies in neurological diseases, this expansion opens potential applications across cardiovascular disease, nephrology, oncology and a range of other indications beyond the central nervous system.

The vMiX platform is designed to enable targeted, durable gene silencing using AAV as a delivery vehicle. By harnessing the natural cellular mechanism of RNAi, vMiX has the potential for sustained reduction of disease-causing gene expression following a single administration. The platform has the potential to silence up to three genes simultaneously and enable ‘silencing and replacement’ via inclusion of a transgene sequence within the construct. Silencing activity is tightly controlled to regions of disease pathology using tissue- or cell-specific promoters. The expanded license enables broader application of the platform through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

"vMiX is a versatile RNAi platform with potential applications that extend well beyond the neurodegenerative indications where we have demonstrated its initial therapeutic potential," said Lisa Deschamps, CEO, AviadoBio. "Expanding our vMiX license positions us to maximize the value of vMiX as a platform technology while we maintain focus on advancing our core neuroscience pipeline. We see clear opportunities to partner with companies best positioned to advance vMiX-enabled programs across cardiovascular disease, nephrology, oncology and other indications beyond our therapeutic focus."

The expanded agreement follows recent positive preclinical data for AVB-406, AviadoBio’s lead vMiX-enabled program in Alzheimer’s disease and other tauopathies, presented in three oral sessions at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting in May. The data — which included dose-dependent MAPT knockdown of up to 80% in the brain — demonstrate the vMiX platform’s potential to enable one-time, durable gene silencing and support its broader application across a wide range of diseases.

AviadoBio has been working since 2020 to optimize the vMiX platform and developed an efficient discovery engine workflow to identify new candidates utilizing in silico, in vitro and in vivo design and selection. This enables rapid progression of development timelines and processes to dramatically decrease time to first-in-human trials.

“The vMiX platform reflects the depth of translational research emerging from King’s College London and the strength of our long-standing partnership with King’s spinout, AviadoBio,” said Professor Sebastien Ourselin FREng FMedSci, Assistant Principal (Innovation) King’s College London. “We are delighted to expand our agreement with AviadoBio and extend vMiX platform’s application beyond neurological disorders across all human therapeutic areas. This expanded license reflects both the versatility of the technology and the value of sustained collaboration between academia and industry in accelerating the development of innovative therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs.”

About vMiX™

vMiX™ is AviadoBio’s proprietary vectorized RNA interference (RNAi) platform designed to enable one-time, durable gene silencing using AAV delivery. Unlike non-vectorized RNAi approaches that potentially require repeat dosing, vMiX is engineered to provide sustained suppression of disease-causing genes following a single administration. The platform combines potent knockdown, cell-specific expression, and the flexibility to target multiple genes or incorporate knockdown-and-replace strategies, supporting the development of next-generation genetic medicines across a range of diseases.

About AviadoBio

AviadoBio is relentlessly chasing cures by developing and translating groundbreaking science and precision delivery into potentially life-changing medicines across neurodegenerative diseases. Powered by a precision approach built on three integrated levels — payload, target, and delivery — the company is advancing a pipeline of targeted, one-time AAV gene therapies across frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN), retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and other retinal dystrophies, as well as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other tauopathies.

Founded in 2019 from pioneering research at King’s College London and the UK Dementia Research Institute, AviadoBio combines deep neuroscience expertise with proven biopharma leadership. Its capabilities include gene supplementation, optogenetics, and its proprietary vMiX™ RNAi gene silencing platform, enabling durable, disease-modifying approaches across multiple degenerative conditions. Headquartered in London, the company operates across the UK and the U.S. and is backed by leading global life sciences investors and strategic partners.

For more information, please visit www.aviadobio.com and follow us on X @AviadoBio and LinkedIn at AviadoBio.

About King’s College London

King’s College London is amongst the top 35 universities in the world and 5th best in the UK (QS World University Rankings 2026), and one of England’s oldest and most prestigious universities. With an outstanding reputation for world-class teaching and cutting-edge research, King’s maintained its sixth position for ‘research power’ in the UK (2021 Research Excellence Framework).

King's has more than 42,000 students (including more than 12,800 postgraduates) from some 190 countries worldwide, and 8,500 staff.

For almost 200 years, King’s has been a place where ideas turn into action. From revealing the structure of DNA to reimagining nursing, from advances in medicine, law and the study of war and peace to shaping culture and public debate, our work has always been guided by a belief that knowledge should serve society. Over our history, King’s has been home to 14 Nobel Prize winners, and to scholars whose ideas and leadership have shaped thinking, policy and practice around the world. King’s has always been a place where knowledge is put to work for the benefit of others. Visit the website to find out how we are taking that purpose forward through Strategy 2030.

For AviadoBio Media Inquiries:

Farah Speer

SVP, Head of Communications and External Relations

fspeer@aviadobio.com

+1-312-543-2881

For King’s College London Media Inquiries:

comms@kcl.ac.uk

+44 (0)746 7357 363 (09:00-17:00)

+44 (0)771 1466 702 (out of hours)