AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, Announces Two Poster Presentations at ASCO 2026 Annual Meeting

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company ("AVEO"), announced today that two abstracts were accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 annual meeting this May 29-June 2, 2026, in Chicago, IL.

Presentation Details

Title: Final analysis of the TiNivo-2 phase 3 trial: Long-term outcome of tivozanib (Tivo) in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC)



First Author: Robert Motzer, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



Abstract Number: 4555



Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder



Poster Board: 34



Date and Time: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 9:00am – 12:00 PM CDT

Title: FIERCE-HN: A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study of ficlatuzumab (HGF/cMET mAb) in combination with cetuximab in participants with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) HPV negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)



First Author: Julie E. Bauman, MD, MPH, George Washington University Cancer Center



Abstract Number: TPS6132



Poster Session: Head and Neck Cancer



Poster Board: 585b



Date and Time: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO and its strategic partners continue to develop FOTIVDA in other novel targeted combinations in RCC. The company also has investigational programs in other areas of high unmet need, including ficlatuzumab in HPV-negative refractory head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and rilogrotug (also known as AV-380) in cancer cachexia. AVEO became a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Life Sciences USA, Inc. on January 19, 2023. AVEO continues to operate under the AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, name.

About LG Chem, Ltd. and LG Chem Life Sciences



LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio spanning across petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. LG Chem Life Sciences, the life sciences business division of LG Chem, is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative medicines across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Guided by its mission to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation, LG Chem Life Sciences is offering differentiated solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

Contacts



Media:



John F. Kouten



JFK Communications, Inc.



jfkouten@jfkhealth.com



(908) 227-4714

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aveo-oncology-an-lg-chem-company-announces-two-poster-presentations-at-asco-2026-annual-meeting-302761068.html

SOURCE AVEO, an LG Chem company