AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, Announces Three Poster Presentations at ASCO 2025 Annual Meeting

April 29, 2025 | 
3 min read

BOSTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company ("AVEO"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to providing differentiated solutions to improve cancer patients lives, announced today that three abstracts were accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 annual meeting this May 30-June 3, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

Presentation Details

Title: Efficacy of second line (2L) treatment with tivozanib (Tivo) as monotherapy or with nivolumab (Nivo) in patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) previously treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) combination of ipilimumab (Ipi)/Nivo or vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGFR-TKI)/ICI in the Phase 3 TiNivo-2 study

First Author: Alexander Chehrazi-Raffle, MD, City of Hope Cancer Center

Abstract Number: 4540

Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder

Poster Board: 340

Date and Time: Monday, June 2, 2025, 9:00am12:00 PM CDT

Title: FIERCE-HN: A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 study of ficlatuzumab (HGF/cMET Mab) in combination with cetuximab in participants with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) HPV negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

First Author: Julie E. Bauman, MD, MPH, George Washington University Cancer Center

Abstract Number: TPS6115

Poster Session: Head and Neck Cancer

Poster Board: 520a

Date and Time: Monday, June 2, 2025, 9:00 AM12:00 PM CDT

Title: A phase1b dose escalation study of AV-380 (anti-GDF15 monoclonal antibody) in combination with standard-of-care therapy in cancer patients with cachexia

First Author: Eric Roeland, MD, FAAHPM, Oregon Health & Science University

Abstract Number: TPS12142

Poster Session: Symptom Science and Palliative Care

Poster Board: 159a

Date and Time: Monday, June 2, 2025, 1:30-4:30 PM CDT

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO and its strategic partners continue to develop FOTIVDA in other novel targeted combinations in RCC. The company also has investigational programs in other areas of high unmet need, including ficlatuzumab in HPV-negative refractory head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and AV-380 in cancer cachexia. AVEO became a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Life Sciences USA, Inc. on January 19, 2023. AVEO continues to operate under the AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, name.

About LG Chem, Ltd. and LG Chem Life Sciences

LG Chem, Ltd. (LG Chem) is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high-value added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting- edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem Life Sciences develops, manufactures, and globally commercializes pharmaceutical products, with a focus on Oncology, Immunology, and Metabolic diseases. Our mission is to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

Contacts 

Media:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

jfkouten@jfkhealth.com 

(908) 227-4714

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aveo-oncology-an-lg-chem-company-announces-three-poster-presentations-at-asco-2025-annual-meeting-302438792.html

SOURCE AVEO, an LG Chem company

