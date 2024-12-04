Aventa Genomics Receives Favorable Pricing Determination from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aventa™ Genomics, LLC, a clinical laboratory deploying 3D genomics to improve patient outcomes, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arima Genomics, Inc., today announced that it has received a favorable final pricing determination for the 2025 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS). The pricing determination is for the Aventa FusionPlus test, a next-generation sequencing test that detects gene fusions, translocations, and rearrangements in solid cancers from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue.





The Aventa FusionPlus test incorporates 3D genomics technology, leveraging preservation of the spatial proximity of fused and rearranged genes for a 100- to 1000-fold signal amplification in the identification of novel breakpoints and fusion partners. As a result, the test improves upon conventional testing methods such as RNA sequencing and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) by revealing actionable biomarkers that these methodologies detect but also biomarkers that are missed by them. The test utilizes proprietary analysis and reporting platforms to deliver a comprehensive assessment of the tumor.

“Receiving favorable pricing from CMS is a critical milestone in the reimbursement journey for Aventa FusionPlus testing,” said Chris Roberts, Executive Director for Aventa Genomics. “This determination highlights the importance of innovation in cancer diagnostics and enables us to continue to expand clinician access to our novel 3D genomics-based test. We believe integration of Aventa FusionPlus in the diagnosis and management of patients with solid tumors will ultimately improve outcomes.”

The Aventa FusionPlus test was granted a Proprietary Laboratory Analysis (PLA) code earlier this year and received initial pricing from its Medicare administrative contractor, First Coast Service Options, Inc. CLFS pricing for the Aventa FustionPlus test will be effective January 1, 2025. The test requisition form and additional information for providers are available at www.aventagenomics.com.

About Aventa Genomics, LLC

Aventa Genomics, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arima Genomics, Inc., is a CLIA-certified lab committed to improving patient outcomes by using 3D genomics tools to reveal druggable targets and resolve diagnostic dilemmas. The company’s first laboratory-developed test, the Aventa FusionPlus test, detects gene fusions, translocations, and rearrangements in solid cancers from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue. The Aventa FusionPlus test is available for physicians to order at www.aventagenomics.com.

About Arima Genomics, Inc.

Arima Genomics, Inc. is advancing human health and the life sciences by revealing comprehensive genomic insights. Researchers and clinicians use Arima Genomics’ innovative products and services to gain unparalleled access to the three-dimensional (3D) organization of the genome. This advanced technology enables improvements in human health through identification of biomarkers, an expanded understanding of disease mechanisms, development of novel therapeutic approaches and solutions for patient management.

