Avenacy to Attend J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced that it will be attending the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.





At the conference, Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder & CEO, Joe Mase, Chief Operating Officer, and Peter Jensen, Vice President of Finance, will be meeting with investors, showcasing the Company’s recent accomplishments, and sharing the management team’s strategic plans moving forward. Those wishing to schedule a meeting are encouraged to contact FTI Capital Advisors at FTI.AvenacyTeam@fticonsulting.com.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.avenacy.com/.

