Avel eCare Appoints Rich Sanders as Chief Operating Officer

Avel eCare is pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Sanders as Chief Operating Officer (COO), following his service as Interim COO over the past several months. In this role, Sanders will oversee enterprise operations, clinical service delivery, and cross-functional execution across Avel eCare's national portfolio of virtual care services.

Sanders brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience, with a background spanning clinical program development, physician leadership, and operational transformation. His work has focused on advancing inpatient and telehospitalist care models that strengthen continuity, quality, and sustainability, particularly for hospitals serving rural and underserved communities.

Prior to serving as Interim COO, Sanders joined Avel eCare as Vice President and General Manager of Acute Inpatient Services, where he led hospitalist, critical care, and inpatient service lines. In that role, he partnered closely with clinical leaders, sales, and operations teams to strengthen service delivery models and support hospital partners navigating workforce shortages and access challenges.

"Rich has brought clarity, stability, and strong operational discipline during his time as Interim COO," said Doug Duskin, Chief Executive Officer of Avel eCare. "His deep understanding of clinical operations, combined with a highly collaborative leadership style, positions Avel well as we continue to grow and evolve alongside our hospital and health system partners."

Sanders' appointment comes at a time of continued national expansion for Avel eCare, as the organization scales its Virtual Health System to meet increasing demand for high quality, reliable virtual care services.

"As Interim COO, I've had the opportunity to work closely with teams across the organization," said Sanders. "Avel eCare has an incredible depth of clinical expertise and a strong partnership mindset. I'm honored to step into this role permanently and continue building operational excellence that supports our clients, clinicians, and the communities they serve."

In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Sanders will play a key role in strengthening operational performance and supporting consistent, high quality service delivery as Avel eCare continues to expand its national Virtual Health System.

About Avel eCare

Founded in 1993 as the nation's first virtual hospital, Avel eCare provides virtual emergency, EMS, critical care, pharmacy, clinic, senior care, and behavioral health services to healthcare partners across the U.S. The organization specializes in expanding access, improving outcomes, and supporting care delivery in rural and underserved communities. Learn more at www.avelecare.com.

Contact:

Jessica Gaikowski, Director of Marketing & Communications

media@avelecare.com | 605.606.0150

SOURCE: Avel eCare

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