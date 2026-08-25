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Press Releases

Aveanna to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Healthcare Services and Technology Conference

August 25, 2026 | 
1 min read

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) (NASDAQ: AVAH) today announced that its management team will attend the 2026 Jefferies Healthcare Services and Technology Conference in Nashville on September 15, 2026. Management will present at 4:10pm CST and will also host 1x1 investor meetings that same day. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 39 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact

Matt Buckhalter
Chief Financial Officer 
ir@aveanna.com

Georgia Events Healthcare
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