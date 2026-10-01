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Avantor® to Report Third Quarter 2026 Earnings on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

October 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, and will hold a related conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Avantor. Setting science in motion to create a better world.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit News & Events in the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedInX (Twitter) and Facebook.

Investors:

avantorir@avantorsciences.com

Media Inquiries:

media@avantorsciences.com

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SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

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