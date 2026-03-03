SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Dave Pacitti, chief executive officer, and Scott Galovan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wed., March 11 at approximately 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to what matters. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanos-medical-inc-to-present-at-the-2026-citizens-life-sciences-conference-302701642.html

SOURCE Avanos Medical

Georgia Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie