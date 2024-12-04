Avania Appoints Innovative Operations Strategist Charlene Dark as New Chief Operating Officer

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avania, the leading global MedTech advisory and clinical development partner, today announced the appointment of operational strategy expert Charlene Dark as chief operating officer (COO).









Dark brings over 30 years of experience driving forward-thinking, risk-based strategies that fuel growth and profitability in the clinical development sector. She previously served as executive vice president of global clinical analytics at Clinipace, now Caidya, where she successfully drove commercial growth and operational efficiency of its global clinical analytics solution and spearheaded the development and adoption of the data aggregation and analytics offering.

“I am honored to step into the role of Avania’s COO and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team,” said Dark. “As we navigate the evolving needs of the MedTech industry, my focus will be on fostering innovation and aligning our operations to meet immediate challenges while positioning Avania for sustainable long-term success. Leveraging my experience in implementing actionable strategies and driving measurable outcomes, I am excited to help shape the future of MedTech advisory and development, reinforcing Avania’s reputation as the industry standard.”

“As Avania guides sponsors through every stage of their product’s life cycle, Charlene’s data-driven decision-making, grounded in extensive clinical development experience, will be an asset to our clients and team,” Jason Monteleone, Avania president and CEO, said. “She plays a critical role in our next phase of growth supporting a flexible operating model that meets the diverse needs of our sponsors.”

About Avania

Avania is the leading global MedTech advisory and clinical development partner with a focus on medical devices, diagnostics/IVDs, and digital health. Core offerings include full service clinical research outsourcing, market access, reimbursement, regulatory, and product development advisory services. Avania’s vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being. When you need to advance your medical technology, It Takes Avania.

Contacts



Holli Kroeker

+1 308-338-2358

pr@scorrmarketing.com