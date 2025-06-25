Avance Biosciences Launches NGS Center of Excellence in Houston

HOUSTON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Avance Biosciences is proud to announce the launch of its Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Center of Excellence, a purpose-built facility designed to unify and enhance the company’s sequencing capabilities across all phases of drug development. Located in Houston, the Center delivers comprehensive sequencing services to support research, preclinical and clinical studies, diagnostic support, and GMP-compliant testing for biologics and cell and gene therapies.

The NGS Center of Excellence was established to meet the growing demand for advanced, regulatory-ready sequencing methods. It brings together an expansive suite of platforms, including Illumina, Element Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore, and PacBio for short- and long-read sequencing, alongside single-cell technologies such as 10x Genomics Chromium and Mission Bio’s Tapestri. Supported by in-house bioinformatics and cross-functional scientific teams, the Center offers advanced sequencing solutions spanning GMP drug substance and product characterization, lot release, preclinical and clinical studies, CLIA-compliant assays, and diagnostics validation, supporting a wide range of drug modalities including biologics, RNA therapeutics, and cell and gene therapies.

“This is a major milestone for Avance Biosciences as we continue to support the evolving needs of biologics and cell and gene therapy developers,” said Xuening Huang, CEO and CTO. “By consolidating state-of-the-art sequencing platforms and scientific talent, we’ve created a highly capable organization ready to solve complex genomic challenges with precision and compliance.”

Since introducing GMP-compliant NGS testing in 2013, Avance Biosciences has remained at the forefront of regulated sequencing services. The launch of the Center strengthens the company’s ability to deliver accurate, reproducible, and regulatory-aligned sequencing data across a wide array of therapeutic modalities.

“Our clients trust us not only for our technical capabilities but also for the regulatory insight needed to move programs forward,” said Cal Froberg, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With the ever-changing global landscape and increasing scrutiny around international sample shipments, conducting advanced, cost-effective NGS testing domestically is now more feasible than ever. Our clients have confidence that their samples will remain in the U.S.”

Led by a multidisciplinary team of experts in molecular biology, genomics, assay development, and bioinformatics, the NGS Center of Excellence is designed to provide complete solutions, including early-phase development, method validation, and sample testing under GMP.

Avance Biosciences will host an Open House in September 2025 to showcase the Center’s capabilities and provide an inside look at its technologies, team, and services. Clients, collaborators, and industry stakeholders are invited to attend.

As the company continues to grow its analytical and bioanalytical service offerings, the NGS Center of Excellence will serve as a cornerstone of Avance’s mission: to accelerate drug development with integrity, precision, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.avancebio.com/ngs-center-of-excellence or contact info@avancebio.com.

About Avance Biosciences

Avance Biosciences is a leading contract research organization (CRO) providing GLP-, GMP-, and CLIA-compliant testing services to support drug, biologics, and cell/gene therapy development. With expertise in molecular biology, sequencing, cell-based assays, and bioanalytical testing, Avance supports clients from discovery through commercial release. Based in Houston, Texas, the company serves a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology client base. Learn more at www.avancebio.com.

