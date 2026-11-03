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Avalo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Fireside Chat
November 9, 2026 at 8:30am ET

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat
November 10, 2026 at 2:00pm ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at https://ir.avalotx.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Avalo is advancing its lead anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb) drug candidate, abdakibart, into a phase 3 registrational program in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects an estimated 1-4% of the population globally. Avalo is pursuing additional development opportunities in IL-1β driven indications. Avalo is also developing AVTX-010, a long-acting next-generation anti-IL-1β mAb. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

For media and investor inquiries
Jonathan Neely
VP, Head of Investor Relations
jneely@avalotx.com 

or

Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@meruadvisors.com 


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