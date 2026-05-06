Avalo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

WAYNE, Pa., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) (“Avalo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing IL-1β based treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in this offering are being offered by Avalo. In addition, Avalo intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of shares of its common stock (and shares of common stock underlying pre-funded warrants) offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Avalo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to advance the clinical development of abdakibart, including through its Phase 3 topline data release, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners, TD Cowen and BofA Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-292614) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 8, 2026, and was declared effective on January 20, 2026. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement.

A preliminary prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained, when available, from Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; and BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon Street, NC1-022-02-25 Charlotte, NC 28255- 0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing IL-1β-based treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Our lead asset, abdakibart (AVTX-009), is an anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb). Positive topline data was recently reported for abdakibart in a Phase 2 clinical trial in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). We’re also exploring additional opportunities to make an impact in prevalent indications that have significant remaining unmet needs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of the public offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering and the expectation to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Any forward-looking statements are based on Avalo’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Avalo’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Avalo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent periodic filings with the SEC, as well as in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information available to Avalo as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. Avalo undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Avalo’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Avalo.

Investor & Media Contact:

Christopher Sullivan, CFO

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@avalotx.com

410-803-6793

Or

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@meruadvisors.com