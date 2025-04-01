SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

DUBLIN, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following the conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:
Austin Murtagh
Precision AQ
Austin.Murtagh@precisionAQ.com
(212) 698-8696

Media Contact:
Lesley Stanley
Real Chemistry
lestanley@realchemistry.com
(609) 273-3162

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Alzheimer’s disease
EU Rejects Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla, Following Same Path as Rival Leqembi
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Contemporary art collage showing a hand giving a thumbs down surrounded by red arrows pointing down, concept of negative feedback and bad review
Regulatory
Biogen, Eisai’s Leqembi Suffers Overseas Setbacks as UK Denies Coverage, Australia Denies Approval
March 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Europe
Biogen, Eisai Continue Leqembi’s European Rally as CHMP Reaffirms Positive Opinion
March 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac