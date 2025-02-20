Autonomix Medical, Inc. Selected for Podium Presentation at the 2025 CRT Annual Meeting

Presentation to highlight Autonomix’s catheter-based technology and key findings from lead-in patients in ongoing human clinical trial in pancreatic cancer pain patients



THE WOODLANDS, TX, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced it will present its technology and lead-in subject findings in a podium presentation at the 2025 Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) Annual Meeting being held March 8-11, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The podium presentation will be part of the Innovation HUB session which features companies with innovative products/services that have not yet been fully market-released and with technology status that may include early stage/prototype, pre-clinical, first-in-human and CE Mark.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Catheter-Based Transvascular RF Neural Ablation For Severe Pancreatic Cancer Pain: First Results From The Elpis Study

Presenter: Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix

Session Date and Time: Monday, March 10, 2025 from 2:00 PM – 2:40 PM ET

CRT is a leading educational forum on new cardiovascular technology and procedures for physicians and health-care professionals. CRT provides a forum for exemplary education for interventional cardiologists, general cardiologists, cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons, catheterization laboratory managers, nurses and technologists, scientists and those with an interest in cardiovascular medicine. The annual CRT meeting features focused educational and training sessions that discuss new trial data, explore evidence-based research and demonstrate the most up-to-date techniques that can be directly applied to clinical and academic practices

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential of the technology to treat cancerous tumors and the pain associated with pancreatic cancer. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.”

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 31, 2024 and the Offering Prospectus filed with the SEC on November 25, 2024, and in other filings made by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

