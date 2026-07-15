Autonomix Medical Granted U.S. Patent for Overactive Bladder Diagnosis and Treatment Platform

Newly Issued Patent Expands Company's Neural Sensing Technology Platform into Large Urology Market Affecting Approximately 37 Million Americans

THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,611,134, titled “Devices, Systems, and Methods for Diagnosis and Treatment of Overactive Bladder.”

The patent expands Autonomix's proprietary neural sensing and therapeutic technology into urology covering a new platform for the diagnosis and treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), a condition that affects an estimated 37 million Americans and is associated with significant healthcare costs and quality-of-life burdens. The patent also reinforces the Company’s strategy of developing organ-specific applications from a single, scalable core technology. Autonomix’s intellectual property portfolio now encompasses 112 issued or pending patent applications worldwide.

"This patent represents an important expansion of our platform technology into a significant clinical market with substantial unmet need," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix Medical. "Our proprietary technology was developed to identify and treat specific nerve pathways with precision, and we believe this newly issued patent further demonstrates the versatility of our platform. As we continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio, we are strengthening the foundation for future applications of neural sensing and targeted intervention while creating additional opportunities to leverage our core technology platform."

The patented system is catheter-based and designed for minimally invasive access through the urethra to both sense and treat overactive bladder directly at the bladder wall. Autonomix's proprietary system is patented to map electrophysiological activity – including nerve activity, muscle activity, pressure responses and tissue tone. The patent also covers targeted therapy delivery capabilities designed to administer radiofrequency ablation, thermal energy, ultrasonic energy or localized therapeutic agents directly to target nerve sites.

The patented workflow follows a “Sense. Treat. Verify.” methodology, in which electrophysiological activity is first mapped across the bladder wall to identify target nerves or dysfunctional tissue regions. Targeted therapy is then delivered, followed by immediate post-treatment signal verification designed to confirm therapeutic effect.

Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix Medical, added, "Overactive bladder remains a challenging condition for millions of patients. This patent supports an approach that combines real-time nerve mapping, targeted therapy delivery and immediate treatment verification. We believe this capability has the potential to provide physicians with a more precise method for identifying and treating nerve-related dysfunction while tailoring therapy to individual patient physiology.”

In addition to catheter-based applications, the patent also covers an implantable, self-contained bladder device designed for long-term monitoring of electrophysiological signals, bladder pressure and related functional data following a procedure. The implantable device may also incorporate sustained local drug-release capabilities intended to provide ongoing neuromodulatory or nerve-blocking therapeutic effects while continuously monitoring treatment response.

Autonomix believes this approach may offer a differentiated alternative to chronic systemic drug therapy or permanently implanted stimulation systems by enabling localized nerve mapping and targeted therapy tailored to individual patient physiology.

Autonomix has built a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio designed to provide broad, area-by-area protection across the body, encompassing core platforms for nerve mapping, signal processing and controlled micro-ablation, along with application-specific innovations across multiple organ systems. With issued patents in the United States and key international jurisdictions, and expirations extending into the late 2030s, the portfolio is structured to support multi-organ platform scalability and expansion into diverse clinical indications.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the versatility and scalability of the Company's platform technology, the potential for future clinical applications across multiple organ systems, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, and the potential capabilities of the Company's implantable bladder device.



Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

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Jenene Thomas

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