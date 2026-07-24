Autonomix Medical Demonstrates Renal Nerve Sensing and Neural Activity Change in Preclinical Study

Data demonstrate the ability to detect, localize and confirm changes in renal neural activity, supporting continued development of physiology-guided renal denervation

THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced positive results from a preclinical study demonstrating the ability of its proprietary neural sensing platform to detect, localize and confirm changes in renal neural activity.

The study successfully demonstrated Autonomix's ability to identify neural signals associated with nerve activity along the renal artery and surrounding tissue, providing direct physiological feedback before and after targeted ablation. The findings support further development of the Company's neural sensing platform for physiology-guided renal denervation procedures.

In the study, the Autonomix catheter was deployed endovascularly within the renal arteries of an animal subject. Neural activity was recorded across multiple anatomical locations, with distinct signal signatures identified and consistent neural activity patterns observed. Following targeted ablation, researchers observed attenuation of previously detected neural signals, supporting the platform's potential ability to both identify neural targets and assess changes in neural activity following therapy.

"These findings represent a critical milestone in validating our ability to both sense and localize renal nerve activity," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix Medical. "Current renal denervation procedures are performed without direct physiological feedback, requiring physicians to rely primarily on anatomical landmarks rather than physiological information. Our technology has the potential to transform this paradigm by enabling a more precise, data-driven approach to therapy."

Mr. Hauser continued, "By providing physicians with actionable neural sensing information throughout the treatment procedure, we believe our platform could help physicians tailor therapy using patient-specific neural information. This proof-of-concept study supports continued development toward clinical applications that incorporate patient-specific neural information to guide therapy."

Autonomix's proprietary platform is designed to provide physiological information not available through conventional renal denervation approaches. Renal denervation has demonstrated clinical promise as a treatment for resistant hypertension, yet outcomes have varied across studies and patient populations. One challenge has been the inability to identify active neural activity and assess changes in that activity during the procedure. Autonomix believes its sensing technology may address this limitation by enabling:

Identification of neural activity prior to treatment;

Guidance of therapy delivery using physiological neural information; and

Real time assessment of neural activity following treatment.



The Company plans to build upon these findings through additional preclinical and future clinical studies designed to further evaluate the role of neural sensing in physiology-guided renal denervation procedures.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix’s nerve-targeted treatments, including for renal denervation and pancreatic cancer pain, the capabilities and potential clinical utility of the Company’s neural sensing platform technology, the ability of the platform to detect, localize and confirm changes in neural activity, the potential role of neural sensing in physiology-guided renal denervation procedures, and the potential applicability of the technology across multiple indications.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com