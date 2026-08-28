AusperBio Completes $120 Million Series C Financing to Advance AHB-137 Toward Potential Commercialization and Expand Next-Generation HBV Therapies

Financing supports advancement of AHB-137 toward potential commercialization, including its Phase 3 registrational program and commercialization readiness

Proceeds will also accelerate AHB-171 and next-generation combination approaches designed to advance functional cure for chronic hepatitis B

Series C brings AusperBio's total capital raised to $360 million since 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (collectively "AusperBio" or the "Company"), a near-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and other diseases, today announced the closing of its $120 million Series C financing.

The financing was led by a leading strategic investor, with participation from new investor RA Capital Management, L.P. ("RA Capital"), alongside continued support from AusperBio's existing investors, including HanKang Capital, Sherpa Capital, InnoPinnacle Fund, Qiming Venture Partners, YuanBio Venture Capital, and CDH Investments. With the completion of the Series C, AusperBio has raised $360 million since 2024, reflecting strong and sustained investor confidence in the potential of the Company's lead programs and differentiated oligonucleotide platforms.

The financing will support the continued development of AHB-137, AusperBio's lead investigational ASO therapy for CHB, including its Phase 3 registrational program and commercialization readiness. Proceeds will also accelerate the development of AHB-171, the Company's investigational HBV siRNA candidate built on its proprietary Au-HALO™ targeted delivery platform, advance next-generation combination approaches for CHB, and further expand the Company's pipeline of targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics addressing significant unmet medical needs.

"This financing represents an important inflection point for AusperBio as we advance AHB-137 toward potential commercialization while developing next-generation therapies for CHB," said Dr. Guofeng Cheng, co-founder and CEO of AusperBio. "We are grateful for the continued confidence of our existing investors and pleased to welcome RA Capital to AusperBio. We look forward to building on this momentum to advance our strategy toward functional cure and unlock new opportunities across our oligonucleotide platforms."

Dr. Chris Yang, co-founder and CSO of AusperBio, added, "AHB-137 has demonstrated promising clinical activity in patients and has the potential to serve as a backbone therapy for functional cure of CHB. Our Med-Oligo™ ASO, Au-HALO™ targeted delivery and siRNA discovery platforms enable complementary approaches designed to achieve deeper and more durable antiviral responses. This financing will enable us to further advance these platforms and build on their potential to generate differentiated targeted oligonucleotide therapies for CHB and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs."

About AHB-137

AHB-137 is AusperBio's lead investigational unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy for chronic hepatitis B (CHB), developed using the Company's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO platform. AHB-137 is designed to suppress hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) production, inhibit viral DNA replication, and promote immune reactivation, with the goal of achieving a functional cure for CHB. AHB-137 has demonstrated promising clinical results and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial in China, following completion of a global Phase 1 study and multiple Phase 2 studies. The Company is advancing AHB-137 through a coordinated global development strategy toward potential commercialization. AHB-137 is an investigational product candidate and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About AHB-171

AHB-171 is an investigational hepatocyte-targeted siRNA therapeutic candidate for the treatment of CHB that leverages AusperBio's proprietary Au-HALO™ liver-targeting delivery platform. AHB-171 is designed to selectively suppress viral gene expression and provide potent and sustained antiviral activity. As the first clinical candidate developed using the Au-HALO™ platform, AHB-171 is advancing the clinical validation of the Company's targeted delivery and siRNA capabilities and broadening the Company's differentiated HBV pipeline. AHB-171 is an investigational product candidate and has not been approved by any regulatory authority.

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic hepatitis B remains a significant global health burden, affecting an estimated 254 million people worldwide and causing approximately 1.1 million deaths annually, primarily from cirrhosis and liver cancer, according to the World Health Organization. Current therapies can suppress viral replication but rarely achieve a functional cure, leaving many patients requiring long-term treatment.

About AusperBio

AusperBio is a near-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated oligonucleotide therapeutics and targeted delivery technologies, with an initial focus on achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. The Company's innovation engine is built on its proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO and Au-HALO™ targeted delivery platforms, supporting the development of therapies across multiple oligonucleotide modalities. With multiple clinical-stage programs and a growing pipeline, AusperBio is advancing a backbone-based combination strategy for functional cure of CHB while exploring opportunities in additional disease areas with significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.ausperbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is prepared by AusperBio (the "Company", "We") for informational purposes only. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue", "could", "potential", "may", "will", "goal" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risk that results in earlier clinical studies may not be indicative of future results and that any product candidates may not ultimately obtain required approvals or meaningfully improve patient outcomes, and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, timing of results, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Except as expressly required by law, the Company and/or its officers, directors, employees, and agents shall not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in the information provided.

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SOURCE AusperBio Therapeutics Inc.