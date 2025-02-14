Aurora Pharmaceutical Delivers on FDA-Approved Generic for Equine Pain Relief

NORTHFIELD, Minn., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Pharmaceutical is pleased to announce the availability of EquiCoxib, the FDA-approved generic equivalent of Equioxx® (firocoxib), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used for pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis. Designed with ease of use in mind, EquiCoxib offers veterinarians and horse owners a simple and effective solution for the roller-coaster effect of pain and pain relief that can occur with other products which might require multiple daily dosing.

EquiCoxib has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a generic equivalent to Equioxx® (firocoxib). This approval signifies that EquiCoxib meets the rigorous safety and efficacy standards set by the FDA, providing a reliable and cost-effective alternative to the brand-name product.

One of the standout features of EquiCoxib is its liquid formulation. With a concentrated solution, it is a great alternative to what had previously been available to the marketplace, giving horse owners and veterinarians a choice when it comes to treating pain.

EquiCoxib is administered orally, offering a non-invasive alternative, ensuring that horses receive their necessary treatment without the stress of injection. Dosing convenience of once a day is particularly beneficial in managing horses when compared to other NSAIDs that require multiple daily dosing.

“We’re excited to share our latest offering to horse owners and their veterinarians,” said Dr. Mike Strobel, CEO. “EquiCoxib is an FDA-approved, cost-effective option that doesn’t compromise quality.”

EquiCoxib is available by prescription through licensed veterinarians.

Veterinarians and animal owners should be aware of the potential risks associated with the use of EquiCoxib. The product is for oral use in horses only and should not be injected. Horses intended for human consumption should not use this product. EquiCoxib is contraindicated in horses with a hypersensitivity to firocoxib. A veterinarian should advise horse owners to observe for signs of potential drug toxicity. As a class, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may be associated with gastrointestinal, hepatic and renal toxicity. Use with other NSAIDs, corticosteroids or nephrotoxic medication should be avoided.

Veterinarians should provide the Client Information Sheet with each prescription and refill of the product.

About Aurora Pharmaceutical

Aurora Pharmaceutical is a veterinary pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality animal health products. Headquartered in Northfield, Minnesota, Aurora Pharmaceutical serves veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners with a commitment to innovation, safety, and effectiveness. Learn more at AuroraPharmaceutical.com.

