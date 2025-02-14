SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aurora Pharmaceutical Delivers on FDA-Approved Generic for Equine Pain Relief

February 14, 2025 | 
2 min read

NORTHFIELD, Minn., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Pharmaceutical is pleased to announce the availability of EquiCoxib, the FDA-approved generic equivalent of Equioxx® (firocoxib), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used for pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis. Designed with ease of use in mind, EquiCoxib offers veterinarians and horse owners a simple and effective solution for the roller-coaster effect of pain and pain relief that can occur with other products which might require multiple daily dosing.

EquiCoxib has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a generic equivalent to Equioxx® (firocoxib). This approval signifies that EquiCoxib meets the rigorous safety and efficacy standards set by the FDA, providing a reliable and cost-effective alternative to the brand-name product.

One of the standout features of EquiCoxib is its liquid formulation. With a concentrated solution, it is a great alternative to what had previously been available to the marketplace, giving horse owners and veterinarians a choice when it comes to treating pain.

EquiCoxib is administered orally, offering a non-invasive alternative, ensuring that horses receive their necessary treatment without the stress of injection. Dosing convenience of once a day is particularly beneficial in managing horses when compared to other NSAIDs that require multiple daily dosing.

“We’re excited to share our latest offering to horse owners and their veterinarians,” said Dr. Mike Strobel, CEO. “EquiCoxib is an FDA-approved, cost-effective option that doesn’t compromise quality.”

EquiCoxib is available by prescription through licensed veterinarians.

Veterinarians and animal owners should be aware of the potential risks associated with the use of EquiCoxib. The product is for oral use in horses only and should not be injected. Horses intended for human consumption should not use this product. EquiCoxib is contraindicated in horses with a hypersensitivity to firocoxib. A veterinarian should advise horse owners to observe for signs of potential drug toxicity. As a class, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may be associated with gastrointestinal, hepatic and renal toxicity. Use with other NSAIDs, corticosteroids or nephrotoxic medication should be avoided.

Veterinarians should provide the Client Information Sheet with each prescription and refill of the product.

About Aurora Pharmaceutical

Aurora Pharmaceutical is a veterinary pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality animal health products. Headquartered in Northfield, Minnesota, Aurora Pharmaceutical serves veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners with a commitment to innovation, safety, and effectiveness. Learn more at AuroraPharmaceutical.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-pharmaceutical-delivers-on-fda-approved-generic-for-equine-pain-relief-302376438.html

SOURCE Aurora Pharmaceutical Inc

Minnesota Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Mergers & acquisitions
Novartis Bets Up to $3.1B to Buy Back Blood Thinner in Anthos Acquisition
February 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Merck KGaA signage at its headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany
Mergers & acquisitions
Merck KGaA Courts Cancer Biotech SpringWorks for Potential Buyout
February 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of employee being let go, falling out of chair
Layoffs
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stumbles Again, Laying Off 30% of Workforce
February 6, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky