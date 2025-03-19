Aurion Biotech Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Ophthalmology Cell Therapy Innovator Included with Other Leading Companies

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurion Biotech, Inc. (Aurion Biotech), whose mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies, today announced that the Company is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions. Aurion Biotech was named Number 4 in the Medicines, Therapeutics, and Pharmaceuticals category.





“We are delighted to have earned this recognition,” said Greg Kunst, CEO of Aurion Biotech. “Aurion’s success is a result of the passion, dedication, focus on patients and inspiring contributions of our employees and our physicians.”

Aurion Biotech has had a busy, productive 18 months. Key achievements included:

Enrolled and successfully dosed 97 subjects in its North American Phase 1/2 CLARA trial

Sought and received Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Regenerative Medicines Advanced Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Successfully dosed 25 subjects in the Company’s Apaneca clinical trial, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a cryo-preserved formulation of its drug product candidate

Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies hallmark franchise is one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Aurion Biotech, Inc.

Aurion Biotech’s mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies. It received the prestigious Prix Galien award for best start-up in biotech in 2022. Aurion Biotech is advancing AURN001, an investigational single administration, allogeneic cell therapy to treat corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial dysfunction. Aurion Biotech developed and has launched the first commercially available corneal endothelial cell therapy in Japan. To learn more, visit www.aurionbiotech.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Contacts



Media Contacts:

Judith McGarry

(corporate communications)

415-971-2900

judith.mcgarry@aurionbiotech.com

Michele Gray

(ophthalmology media)

917-449-9250

michele@mgraycommunications.com

Beth Keshishian

(biotech & business media)

917-912-7195

beth@bethkeshishian.com