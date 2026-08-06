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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

August 6, 2026 | 
9 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and provided an update on recent business progress.



Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, total revenue was $83.2 million and $160.9 million, up 19% and 21%, respectively, from $70.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $79.4 million and $153.0 million, up 19% and 21%, respectively, from $66.6 million and $126.5 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, license, collaboration and royalty revenue was $3.8 million and $8.0 million, up 12% and 36%, respectively, from $3.4 million and $5.9 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
  • Net Income: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $37.4 million and $71.8 million, up 74% and 60%, respectively, from $21.5 million and $44.9 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, diluted earnings per share was $0.28 and $0.53, up 75% and 66%, respectively, from $0.16 and $0.32 in the same periods of 2025.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, cash flows from operating activities were $52.5 million and $85.1 million, up 19% and 87%, respectively, from $44.2 million and $45.5 million in the same periods of 2025.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2026, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $443.1 million, compared to $398.0 million at December 31, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, cash outflows from financing activities were $48.9 million, which included the repurchase of 5.0 million of the Company’s common shares for $74.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards, net of tax withholding payments, of $32.7 million.

2026 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

Aurinia reiterates its guidance for 2026 total revenue of $315 million to $325 million, up 11% to 15% compared to 2025, and 2026 net product sales of $305 million to $315 million, up 12% to 16% compared to 2025.

Recent Development Progress

LUPKYNIS

Aurinia has recently initiated PRESERVE, a Phase 4, multicenter study investigating the combination of LUPKYNIS and belimumab, obinutuzumab or anifrolumab in patients with lupus nephritis. Belimumab is a B cell-activating factor (BAFF) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of both systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis. Obinutuzumab is a CD20-directed cytolytic antibody indicated for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Anifrolumab is a type 1 interferon receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of SLE. PRESERVE will investigate whether the multi-target approach of combining LUPKYNIS with these biologic agents improves outcomes in patients with lupus nephritis. Planned enrollment is approximately 150 patients across approximately 50 sites in the US. The Study’s primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving complete renal response (CRR) at 6 months.

Aritinercept

Aritinercept is a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases. Aurinia has now initiated clinical development of aritinercept in four potential indications.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

June 30,

2026

 

December 31,

2025

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

179,832

 

 

$

80,213

 

Short-term investments

 

 

263,291

 

 

 

317,784

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

41,138

 

 

 

41,454

 

Inventory

 

 

45,151

 

 

 

45,690

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

 

10,531

 

 

 

5,746

 

Other current assets

 

 

1,381

 

 

 

1,080

 

Total current assets

 

 

541,324

 

 

 

491,967

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

178,935

 

 

 

176,194

 

Finance right-of-use lease assets

 

 

65,152

 

 

 

73,865

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

3,378

 

 

 

3,761

 

Operating right-of-use lease assets

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

3,596

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,862

 

 

 

2,111

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

93

 

 

 

93

 

Total assets

 

$

792,262

 

 

$

751,587

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,735

 

 

$

3,313

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

64,112

 

 

 

66,621

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

16,479

 

 

 

16,523

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

10,593

 

 

 

3,720

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

1,705

 

 

 

1,067

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

5,269

 

 

 

2,480

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

99,893

 

 

 

93,724

 

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

43,943

 

 

 

52,322

 

Deferred tax benefits

 

 

23,128

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

7,480

 

 

 

12,648

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

2,009

 

 

 

4,900

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

945

 

 

 

6,662

 

Total liabilities

 

 

177,398

 

 

 

170,256

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common shares — no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 132,907 and 132,323 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

1,117,248

 

 

 

1,120,035

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

76,192

 

 

 

111,263

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(977

)

 

 

(599

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(577,599

)

 

 

(649,368

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

614,864

 

 

 

581,331

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

792,262

 

 

$

751,587

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

 

2026

 

2025

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

79,412

 

 

$

66,574

 

 

$

152,975

 

 

$

126,545

 

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

 

 

3,808

 

 

 

3,434

 

 

 

7,950

 

 

 

5,928

 

Total revenue

 

 

83,220

 

 

 

70,008

 

 

 

160,925

 

 

 

132,473

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

6,555

 

 

 

7,115

 

 

 

13,060

 

 

 

15,689

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

23,508

 

 

 

26,018

 

 

 

45,537

 

 

 

46,357

 

Research and development

 

 

13,050

 

 

 

7,432

 

 

 

20,520

 

 

 

13,175

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,647

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(6,234

)

 

 

9,246

 

 

 

(5,955

)

 

 

13,675

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

36,879

 

 

 

49,925

 

 

 

73,162

 

 

 

90,543

 

Income from operations

 

 

46,341

 

 

 

20,083

 

 

 

87,763

 

 

 

41,930

 

Interest income

 

 

3,393

 

 

 

3,190

 

 

 

6,908

 

 

 

6,759

 

Interest expense

 

 

(948

)

 

 

(1,117

)

 

 

(1,960

)

 

 

(2,184

)

Net income before income taxes

 

 

48,786

 

 

 

22,156

 

 

 

92,711

 

 

 

46,505

 

Income tax expense

 

 

11,372

 

 

 

643

 

 

 

20,942

 

 

 

1,648

 

Net income

 

$

37,414

 

 

$

21,513

 

 

$

71,769

 

 

$

44,857

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.33

 

Diluted

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

130,081

 

 

 

134,873

 

 

 

131,221

 

 

 

136,878

 

Diluted

 

 

133,530

 

 

 

137,526

 

 

 

135,518

 

 

 

140,193

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

71,769

 

 

$

44,857

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax

 

 

20,387

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

1,973

 

 

 

2,031

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

9,650

 

 

 

9,720

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

 

(977

)

 

 

9,265

 

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

 

 

(4,200

)

 

 

(5,219

)

Other, net

 

 

(2,082

)

 

 

4,132

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

316

 

 

 

(3,547

)

Inventory

 

 

539

 

 

 

(7,275

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(5,031

)

 

 

5,106

 

Other noncurrent operating assets

 

 

 

 

 

730

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(3,451

)

 

 

(1,875

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(5,031

)

 

 

(17,136

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,705

 

 

 

5,147

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(441

)

 

 

(395

)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

85,126

 

 

 

45,541

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

 

 

209,000

 

 

 

255,285

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(150,805

)

 

 

(237,411

)

Net cash and cash equivalents acquired in acquisition of Kezar

 

 

5,212

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(115

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

63,368

 

 

 

17,759

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of common shares under Share Repurchase Plan

 

 

(74,880

)

 

 

(89,485

)

Payments of principal portion of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

 

(7,058

)

 

 

(6,201

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards

 

 

59,154

 

 

 

10,590

 

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP

 

 

363

 

 

 

401

 

Tax withholding payments related to net settlements of equity awards

 

 

(26,454

)

 

 

(9,036

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

(48,875

)

 

 

(93,731

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

99,619

 

 

 

(30,431

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

 

80,213

 

 

 

83,433

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

 

$

179,832

 

 

$

53,002

 

 


Contacts

Investor Inquiries
ir@auriniapharma.com

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