Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and provided an update on recent business progress.

Financial Results

Total Revenue: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, total revenue was $83.2 million and $160.9 million, up 19% and 21%, respectively, from $70.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025. Net Product Sales: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $79.4 million and $153.0 million, up 19% and 21%, respectively, from $66.6 million and $126.5 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025. License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, license, collaboration and royalty revenue was $3.8 million and $8.0 million, up 12% and 36%, respectively, from $3.4 million and $5.9 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, total revenue was $83.2 million and $160.9 million, up 19% and 21%, respectively, from $70.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025. Net Income: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $37.4 million and $71.8 million, up 74% and 60%, respectively, from $21.5 million and $44.9 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $37.4 million and $71.8 million, up 74% and 60%, respectively, from $21.5 million and $44.9 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2025. Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, diluted earnings per share was $0.28 and $0.53, up 75% and 66%, respectively, from $0.16 and $0.32 in the same periods of 2025.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, diluted earnings per share was $0.28 and $0.53, up 75% and 66%, respectively, from $0.16 and $0.32 in the same periods of 2025. Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, cash flows from operating activities were $52.5 million and $85.1 million, up 19% and 87%, respectively, from $44.2 million and $45.5 million in the same periods of 2025.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2026, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $443.1 million, compared to $398.0 million at December 31, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, cash outflows from financing activities were $48.9 million, which included the repurchase of 5.0 million of the Company’s common shares for $74.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards, net of tax withholding payments, of $32.7 million.

2026 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

Aurinia reiterates its guidance for 2026 total revenue of $315 million to $325 million, up 11% to 15% compared to 2025, and 2026 net product sales of $305 million to $315 million, up 12% to 16% compared to 2025.

Recent Development Progress

LUPKYNIS

Aurinia has recently initiated PRESERVE, a Phase 4, multicenter study investigating the combination of LUPKYNIS and belimumab, obinutuzumab or anifrolumab in patients with lupus nephritis. Belimumab is a B cell-activating factor (BAFF) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of both systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis. Obinutuzumab is a CD20-directed cytolytic antibody indicated for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Anifrolumab is a type 1 interferon receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of SLE. PRESERVE will investigate whether the multi-target approach of combining LUPKYNIS with these biologic agents improves outcomes in patients with lupus nephritis. Planned enrollment is approximately 150 patients across approximately 50 sites in the US. The Study’s primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving complete renal response (CRR) at 6 months.

Aritinercept

Aritinercept is a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases. Aurinia has now initiated clinical development of aritinercept in four potential indications.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 179,832 $ 80,213 Short-term investments 263,291 317,784 Accounts receivable, net 41,138 41,454 Inventory 45,151 45,690 Prepaid expenses and deposits 10,531 5,746 Other current assets 1,381 1,080 Total current assets 541,324 491,967 Deferred tax assets, net 178,935 176,194 Finance right-of-use lease assets 65,152 73,865 Intangible assets, net 3,378 3,761 Operating right-of-use lease assets 1,518 3,596 Property and equipment, net 1,862 2,111 Other noncurrent assets 93 93 Total assets $ 792,262 $ 751,587 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,735 $ 3,313 Accrued expenses 64,112 66,621 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 16,479 16,523 Deferred revenue 10,593 3,720 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,705 1,067 Other current liabilities 5,269 2,480 Total current liabilities 99,893 93,724 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 43,943 52,322 Deferred tax benefits 23,128 — Deferred revenue, less current portion 7,480 12,648 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,009 4,900 Other noncurrent liabilities 945 6,662 Total liabilities 177,398 170,256 Shareholders' equity Common shares — no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 132,907 and 132,323 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,117,248 1,120,035 Additional paid-in capital 76,192 111,263 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (977 ) (599 ) Accumulated deficit (577,599 ) (649,368 ) Total shareholders' equity 614,864 581,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 792,262 $ 751,587

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Net product sales $ 79,412 $ 66,574 $ 152,975 $ 126,545 License, collaboration and royalty revenue 3,808 3,434 7,950 5,928 Total revenue 83,220 70,008 160,925 132,473 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 6,555 7,115 13,060 15,689 Selling, general and administrative 23,508 26,018 45,537 46,357 Research and development 13,050 7,432 20,520 13,175 Restructuring — 114 — 1,647 Other (income) expense, net (6,234 ) 9,246 (5,955 ) 13,675 Total operating expenses 36,879 49,925 73,162 90,543 Income from operations 46,341 20,083 87,763 41,930 Interest income 3,393 3,190 6,908 6,759 Interest expense (948 ) (1,117 ) (1,960 ) (2,184 ) Net income before income taxes 48,786 22,156 92,711 46,505 Income tax expense 11,372 643 20,942 1,648 Net income $ 37,414 $ 21,513 $ 71,769 $ 44,857 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.16 $ 0.55 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.53 $ 0.32 Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 130,081 134,873 131,221 136,878 Diluted 133,530 137,526 135,518 140,193

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 71,769 $ 44,857 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Deferred income tax 20,387 — Share-based compensation 1,973 2,031 Amortization and depreciation 9,650 9,720 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability (977 ) 9,265 Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments (4,200 ) (5,219 ) Other, net (2,082 ) 4,132 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 316 (3,547 ) Inventory 539 (7,275 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,031 ) 5,106 Other noncurrent operating assets — 730 Accounts payable (3,451 ) (1,875 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,031 ) (17,136 ) Deferred revenue 1,705 5,147 Operating lease liabilities (441 ) (395 ) Cash flows from operating activities 85,126 45,541 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments 209,000 255,285 Purchases of investments (150,805 ) (237,411 ) Net cash and cash equivalents acquired in acquisition of Kezar 5,212 — Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (39 ) (115 ) Cash flows from investing activities 63,368 17,759 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common shares under Share Repurchase Plan (74,880 ) (89,485 ) Payments of principal portion of Monoplant finance lease liability (7,058 ) (6,201 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards 59,154 10,590 Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP 363 401 Tax withholding payments related to net settlements of equity awards (26,454 ) (9,036 ) Cash flows from financing activities (48,875 ) (93,731 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 99,619 (30,431 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 80,213 83,433 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 179,832 $ 53,002

Investor Inquiries

ir@auriniapharma.com