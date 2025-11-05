SUBSCRIBE
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

November 5, 2025 | 
Third Quarter 2025 LUPKYNIS Sales Grew 27%

LUPKYNIS Sales Guidance for 2025 Raised to $265 Million to $270 Million

Aritinercept Advances Toward Clinical Studies in Two Autoimmune Diseases

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and provided an update on recent business progress.



Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, total revenue was $73.5 million and $205.9 million, up 8% and 17%, respectively, from $67.8 million and $175.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $70.6 million and $197.2 million, up 27% and 24%, respectively, from $55.5 million and $158.6 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, license, collaboration and royalty revenue, which includes manufacturing services revenue from Aurinia’s collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $2.8 million and $8.8 million, respectively, compared to $12.3 million and $16.7 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2024. The 2024 periods included a milestone payment of $10.0 million associated with LUPKYNIS regulatory approval in Japan.
  • Net Income: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $31.6 million and $76.4 million, up 119% and 1677%, respectively, compared to $14.4 million and $4.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, diluted earnings per share was $0.23 and $0.55, up 130% and 1733%, respectively, compared to $0.10 and $0.03, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, cash flows from operating activities were $44.5 million and $90.0 million, up 162% and 529%, respectively, compared to $17.0 million and $14.3 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2025, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $351.8 million, compared to $358.5 million at December 31, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 12.2 million of its common shares for $98.2 million.

Full Year 2025 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

For 2025, Aurinia is increasing total revenue guidance from a range of $260 million to $270 million to a range of $275 million to $280 million and net product sales guidance from a range of $250 million to $260 million to a range of $265 million to $270 million.

“LUPKYNIS sales experienced continued momentum following last year’s update to the American College of Rheumatology lupus nephritis treatment guidelines, which recommend the incorporation of drugs like LUPKYNIS into first-line therapy in order to preserve kidney function,” stated Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “Additionally, we are excited about the positive results from our Phase 1 study of aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) and look forward to initiating clinical studies in two autoimmune diseases by the end of this year.”

Webcast & Conference Call Details

A webcast and conference call will be hosted today, November 4, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170/+1 201-493-6756. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA‑approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

73,189

 

 

$

83,433

 

Short-term investments

 

 

278,619

 

 

 

275,043

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

30,728

 

 

 

36,544

 

Inventory, net

 

 

44,793

 

 

 

39,228

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

 

11,107

 

 

 

11,219

 

Other current assets

 

 

301

 

 

 

1,129

 

Total current assets

 

 

438,737

 

 

 

446,596

 

Finance right-of-use lease assets

 

 

78,813

 

 

 

92,072

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

3,901

 

 

 

4,355

 

Operating right-of-use lease assets

 

 

3,718

 

 

 

4,068

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,266

 

 

 

2,731

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

93

 

 

 

823

 

Total assets

 

$

527,528

 

 

$

550,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,214

 

 

$

5,187

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

49,536

 

 

 

64,971

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

16,309

 

 

 

14,046

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

4,602

 

 

 

11,002

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

1,026

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

2,502

 

 

 

1,531

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

76,220

 

 

 

97,763

 

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

55,727

 

 

 

58,554

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

12,249

 

 

 

1,699

 

Deferred compensation and other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

12,442

 

 

 

9,408

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

5,119

 

 

 

5,743

 

Total liabilities

 

 

161,757

 

 

 

173,167

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common shares - no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 131,841 and 140,883 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

1,116,797

 

 

 

1,187,696

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

109,885

 

 

 

126,999

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(749

)

 

 

(647

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(860,162

)

 

 

(936,570

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

365,771

 

 

 

377,478

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

527,528

 

 

$

550,645

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

70,627

 

 

$

55,503

 

 

$

197,172

 

 

$

158,604

 

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

 

 

2,841

 

 

 

12,268

 

 

 

8,769

 

 

 

16,662

 

Total revenue

 

 

73,468

 

 

 

67,771

 

 

 

205,941

 

 

 

175,266

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

8,177

 

 

 

6,035

 

 

 

23,866

 

 

 

22,696

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

26,182

 

 

 

42,367

 

 

 

72,539

 

 

 

134,996

 

Research and development

 

 

8,435

 

 

 

3,047

 

 

 

21,610

 

 

 

12,678

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,647

 

 

 

7,755

 

Other expense, net

 

 

929

 

 

 

4,574

 

 

 

14,604

 

 

 

159

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

43,723

 

 

 

56,023

 

 

 

134,266

 

 

 

178,284

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

29,745

 

 

 

11,748

 

 

 

71,675

 

 

 

(3,018

)

Interest income

 

 

3,316

 

 

 

4,267

 

 

 

10,075

 

 

 

12,982

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,099

)

 

 

(1,208

)

 

 

(3,283

)

 

 

(3,689

)

Net income before income taxes

 

 

31,962

 

 

 

14,807

 

 

 

78,467

 

 

 

6,275

 

Income tax expense

 

 

411

 

 

 

457

 

 

 

2,059

 

 

 

1,952

 

Net income

 

$

31,551

 

 

$

14,350

 

 

$

76,408

 

 

$

4,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.03

 

Diluted

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

131,808

 

 

 

143,051

 

 

 

135,163

 

 

 

143,353

 

Diluted

 

 

136,008

 

 

 

145,651

 

 

 

138,959

 

 

 

145,010

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

76,408

 

 

$

4,323

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

7,950

 

 

 

22,650

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

14,585

 

 

 

14,583

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

 

9,318

 

 

 

(718

)

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

 

 

(7,844

)

 

 

(9,752

)

Other, net

 

 

4,852

 

 

 

220

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

5,816

 

 

 

(12,394

)

Inventory, net

 

 

(5,565

)

 

 

991

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

940

 

 

 

(6,001

)

Other noncurrent operating assets

 

 

730

 

 

 

(12

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(2,973

)

 

 

4,551

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(17,777

)

 

 

(4,139

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

4,150

 

 

 

522

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

(600

)

 

 

(550

)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

89,990

 

 

 

14,274

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

 

 

348,785

 

 

 

461,448

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(344,618

)

 

 

(461,140

)

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

 

 

(180

)

 

 

(225

)

Upfront lease payment

 

 

 

 

 

(44

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

3,987

 

 

 

39

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(98,156

)

 

 

(18,435

)

Principal portion of finance lease payments

 

 

(9,649

)

 

 

(8,959

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

 

 

12,583

 

 

 

6,537

 

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP

 

 

401

 

 

 

703

 

Taxes paid related to net settlement of exercises of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

 

 

(9,400

)

 

 

(5,892

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

(104,221

)

 

 

(26,046

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(10,244

)

 

 

(11,733

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

 

83,433

 

 

 

48,875

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

 

$

73,189

 

 

$

37,142

 

 


ir@auriniapharma.com
ir@auriniapharma.com

