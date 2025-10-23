Aurigene Oncology to Showcase Innovative A-PROX Platform at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference 2025

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACRNCIEORTC--Aurigene Oncology Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies in oncology, today announced that it will present new data from its proprietary Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) and Proximity Inducer Platform (A-PROX) at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA, from October 22–26, 2025.

Aurigene’s A-PROX platform integrates library screening, direct-to-biology chemistries, proprietary ternary complex assays, modelling algorithms, and structure-based design to accelerate the discovery and optimization of both protein degraders, molecular glues and proximity inducers.

Through this integrated approach, Aurigene has advanced a strong pre-clinical portfolio of next-generation degraders, including a SMARCA2-selective degrader, which recently received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA); a pan-KRAS degrader; a SMARCA4-selective degrader; and a p300 degrader.

“Our A-PROX platform represents a significant step forward in the rational discovery of targeted protein degraders and molecular glues,” said Dr. Murali Ramachandra, CEO of Aurigene Oncology Ltd. “We are excited to share our progress at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference and continue advancing differentiated therapies that have the potential to transform cancer treatment.”

These programmes underscore Aurigene’s capability to deliver potent, paralogue-selective, and mutant-agnostic degraders, enabling the targeting of previously undruggable oncology pathways. Aurigene’s proprietary long-acting injectable (LAI) formulation has enabled infrequent intravenous dosing, just once every three weeks for most molecules, while maintaining excellent efficacy.

Poster Presentations

Title: Identification of an orally bio-available SMARCA2 selective degrader for treatment of SMARCA4 mutant cancers

Presenting Author: Susanta Samajdar

Presentation Date/Time: Oct 25 12:30-4PM ET

Abstract Number: C025

This presentation describes the identification and characterization of an orally bioavailable SMARCA2 degrader with good potency and selectivity over SMARCA4. SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 regulate chromatin architecture by mobilizing and repositioning nucleosomes on DNA, which is critical for various genomic functions, including transcriptional regulation, DNA recombination and repair, and mitotic chromosome segregation. Loss-of-function mutations or silencing of SMARCA4 are frequently observed in multiple cancer types, where tumorigenesis becomes dependent on the residual SMARCA2 degrader with good potency and selectivity over SMARCA4. In this study, the lead SMARCA2 degrader demonstrated potent antitumor activity, driven by efficient SMARCA2 degradation, in multiple SMARCA4-deficient cell line-derived xenograft (CDX) models at well-tolerated dose levels. Additionally, with the use of Aurigene’s proprietary long-acting injectable (LAI) formulation, AUR110, a candidate with US-FDA clearance for first-in-human studies, has shown potent and comparable anti-tumor activity following once every three week intravenous dosing.

Aurigene will also be showcasing other pipeline programmes in poster presentations at the conference, including:

Title: Discovery and development of a highly differentiated, efficacious, first-in-class anti-SIRPα/β dual antibody with single agent phagocytosis activity

Presenting Author: Subhra Chakrabarty

Presentation Date/Time: Oct 24 12:30-4PM ET

Abstract Number: B077

Title: Discovery and preclinical characterization of novel macrocyclic KIF18A inhibitors for treatment of chromosomally instable tumors

Presenting Author: Susanta Samajdar

Presentation Date/Time: Oct 23 12:30-4PM ET

Abstract Number: A030

Title: Development of a Differentiated, Best-in-Class oral Cbl-b inhibitor with Robust Immune Activation and Favourable Safety for Cancer Immunotherapy

Presenting Author: Susanta Samajdar

Presentation Date/Time: Oct 25 12:30-4PM ET

Abstract Number: C059

