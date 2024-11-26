SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aura Biosciences to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for primary choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura Biosciences is headquartered in Boston, MA. Our mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.

For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AuraBiosciences and visit us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Alex Dasalla
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
IR@aurabiosciences.com

Media Contact:
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com
917-291-5744

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Creations
Massachusetts Increases Life Sciences Investment by $500M Over 10 Years
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Arrows on a concrete wall. Red arrow, right direction. Stairs. Leadership concept. Team. Business Finance Background
Business
5 Reasons Biogen’s Shares Have Dropped 36% in 2024
November 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong