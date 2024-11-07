Augurex to Present Axial Spondyloarthritis Data and Exhibit at ACR Convergence 2024 in Washington, DC

Augurex will present new research on 14-3-3η auto-antibodies as a diagnostic marker for axial spondyloarthritis.

Augurex will be exhibiting at booth #2540, showcasing its innovative diagnostic for rheumatoid arthritis and newly launched first-in-class diagnostic test for axial spondyloarthritis.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AxialSpondyloarthritis--Augurex Life Sciences Corp., a leader in autoimmune biomarker-based diagnostics, today announced its participation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024, taking place in Washington, DC from November 14-19. Augurex will present a poster and exhibit its latest research and innovations in autoimmune diagnostics, including the 14-3-3η biomarker for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and the newly launched 14-3-3η autoantibody test for axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA).





The details of Augurex’s poster presentation are as follows:

Poster 0574. 14-3-3η Auto-Antibody as a Diagnostic Marker in Axial Spondyloarthritis: A Longitudinal Study

Presenting Author: Dr. Walter Maksymowych, MD, FRCPC, MRCP, FACP

Date and Time: Saturday, November 16, 2024; 10:30AM-12:30PM (attended)

Abstract Overview:

This study evaluates the role of 14-3-3η auto-antibodies (AAbs) as diagnostic markers for axSpA. Through longitudinal analysis of 14-3-3η AAb levels in patient cohorts, the research underscores its utility in identifying axSpA (sensitivity of 76.2% and specificity of 74.1%) and highlights its complementarity with CRP to enhance diagnostic precision. Furthermore, the findings suggest that 14-3-3η AAb levels are modifiable over time, indicating its potential as a tool for disease monitoring and management.

In addition to the poster presentation, Augurex will be exhibiting at booth #2540. Conference attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about Augurex’s diagnostic solutions for RA and axSpA, and how these advancements contribute to earlier diagnosis and improved management of autoimmune diseases.

“We are excited to present our latest research on the 14-3-3η autoantibody test and to exhibit at ACR Convergence for the first time,” said Neil Klompas, CEO of Augurex. “This is an important milestone in the company’s continued growth. The conference provides an excellent platform for engaging with rheumatologists and healthcare professionals, allowing us to collaborate on innovative solutions that lead to earlier diagnosis and better patient outcomes in autoimmune diseases. Advancements in the early detection and diagnosis of Axial Spondyloarthritis represents an area of high unmet medical need, and we believe that our fist in class biomarker-based diagnostic will aid in significantly decreasing the diagnostic delay for this autoimmune condition.”

About Augurex

Augurex is a commercial stage diagnostics company dedicated to the early identification and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, allowing treatment options to be optimized and personalized for patients around the world. Augurex’s lead diagnostic test which detects the 14-3-3η protein, available as JOINTstat® in Canada, is an important tool in the diagnosis and management of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. The analyte specific reagents to detect 14-3-3η are available for purchase and use by U.S. clinical laboratories as a component of diagnostic tests developed by such laboratories. SPINEstat® expands Augurex’s biomarker-informed diagnostic autoimmune portfolio into axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed as low back pain, and which if untreated can lead to impaired spinal mobility and fusion of the vertebrae. Learn more about Augurex at www.augurex.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

