SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

aTyr Pharma to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is scheduled to take place January 13 – 16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the presentation appear below:

Conference: 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
Time: 8:15am PST
Location: San Francisco, CA
Format: Corporate Presentation

In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conference. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 30 days. For more information, contact investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
adunston@atyrpharma.com

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac