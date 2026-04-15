Atropos Health Implements Industry-Leading Evidence Review Process to Ensure Quality and Accuracy of Evidence Generation at Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, the pioneer in translating real-world clinical data into personalized real-world evidence (RWE) for clinical decision making, today announced a scientific, multi-layered process for content review for novel evidence studies in Alexandria, the Atropos Evidence Library. The review process establishes the standard for the healthcare industry with a rigorous methodology for the vetting of novel evidence studies, ensuring that the evidence produced and presented in Alexandria is transparent, reliable, accurate, and actionable. Doing so expands the amount of quality and accurate evidence available for clinicians, and ultimately means clinicians get more evidence-based answers they can trust.

The review process includes four key steps to leverage both the latest technology and keep the clinician review in the loop to maximize quality and accuracy. Every LLM summary of literature, guidelines, and novel evidence from Alexandria, the Atropos Evidence Library, includes an “Answered with Evidence” evaluation that clearly identifies the quality of the evidence presented for the questions asked. Every piece of novel evidence included in an answer will contain an AI Peer Review report that evaluates the method and design, and grounds comparison of the novel evidence in existing literature in the voice of a journal peer reviewer. For every answer, a user can request an Expert Clinical Review of the evidence presented. Lastly, a user can request an independent review from an international publisher, which, if meeting publishing standards, can lead to a published manuscript, allowing users to rapidly publish their findings and advance research objectives. The process was collaboratively developed by published authors, MDs, PhDs, and industry experts. All content in the Alexandria library is reviewed by AI and receives a pass, pass with notes, or pass with limitations ranking.

When a user requests an Expert Clinical Review, the Atropos Health Medical Innovation and Clinical Informatics teams provide a human review and write-up that includes the methodology, statistical approach, data, and relevance to existing literature and guidelines. To further ensure quality and accuracy, international publisher Becaris Publishing Limited will review Alexandria content in a manner similar to peer review. Becaris, the publisher of The Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research, has assembled a team of professional peer-reviewers, global health and life science experts with at least a PhD and extensive peer review experience for medical research papers. The panel is organized similarly to how Editorial Boards for current journals are assembled. The content that receives this external expert evaluation service will be marked as ‘Publisher Reviewed” in Alexandria.

"New technology allows us to produce real-world evidence at a scale never before seen in medicine,” said Neil Sanghavi, President and Head of Product at Atropos Health. “The rigorous vetting process we have introduced will verify the accuracy of novel evidence at scale and allow clinicians to use it to make informed medical decisions and produce better outcomes.”

The company previously announced a preprint of a new study detailing a high-throughput, standardized observational evidence-creation workflow capable of generating evidence at a scale previously unattainable in healthcare. “High-Throughput Observational Evidence Generation Using Linked Electronic Health Record and Claims Data” describes how Atropos Health's proprietary workflow, applied to linked electronic health record (EHR) and administrative claims data from the Atropos Evidence™ Network, produces scalar narrative research-style summaries, each subjected to structured clinical and statistical quality control prior to dissemination.

"The publishing industry, especially in healthcare and life sciences, has changed with AI,” said Phillip Garner, CEO and co-founder of Becaris Publishing Limited. “This multi-layered process, based on traditional peer review, adds a layer of quality, accuracy, and transparency that is necessary to meet the standards of published and referenceable research."

For years, users have submitted the observational research studies generated from Atropos Health to academic journals and conferences. With a 100% acceptance rate, RWE from Atropos Health has been published in journals like Cell and JAMA.

“Medicine currently suffers from a structural failure known as the evidence gap, where only 14% of daily clinical decisions are backed by high-quality evidence. As AI and automation allow us to close this gap by generating scaled novel evidence, the quality and transparency of the content is fundamental to closing the evidence gap,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. “Our users rely on the quality of the evidence we produce; every study we generate will have multi-level AI and human driven evaluations to continue to build trust with users.”

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS®, the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improve individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, and expedite research that advances the field of medicine. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant, real-world evidence.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Media Contact

Hannah Melillo

atropos@solcomms.co