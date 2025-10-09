Atrandi Biosciences to Showcase Latest Single-Cell Multiomics Advancements at the American Society of Human Genetics 2025 Annual Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASHG2025--Atrandi Biosciences, a pioneering life sciences company transforming single-cell analysis with its patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology, will present its latest developments at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place October 14–18 in Boston. Attendees are invited to explore how SPCs are reshaping single-cell multiomics at booth #2402.

“The Atrandi Biosciences team is looking forward to sharing with the ASHG community the progress we and our collaborators have made in single-cell multiomics,” said Rapolas Žilionis, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Atrandi Biosciences. “Our proprietary Semi-Permeable Capsule technology is a versatile and highly scalable solution that enables multi-modal assays – starting with DNA and RNA together – in thousands to millions of individual cells per experiment.”

Expanded Single-Cell DNA & RNA Co-Sequencing Early Access Program

Atrandi will also be sharing more information about its single-cell DNA & RNA co-sequencing early access program. The new application was designed for high-throughput joint profiling of targeted DNA variants and 3’ gene expression from the same cell. It supports a variety of sample input types and uses Atrandi’s core SPC technology to process up to millions of cells in parallel. In an ASHG educational session, two collaborators will present preliminary data demonstrating how SPC technology is being applied to lineage tracing and CRISPR workflows.

Featured Presentations

Industry Education Session:

The Power of Simultaneous Single-Cell RNA and Genomic DNA Sequencing in CRISPR Experiments

Capsule-based Genome Sequencing and Lineage Tracing

Sanjay Srivatsan, PhD,

Yuriy Baglaenko, PhD,

A Scalable Platform for Single-Cell Co-Profiling of the Transcriptome and Genotype

Rapolas Žilionis, PhD,

Date / Time: Wednesday, Oct. 15, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Location: Room 204AB, Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston

Advance Registration: Seating is limited. Learn more about the session and reserve your seat here.

Scientific Poster:

Next-Generation Karyotyping: WGA-Free Single-Cell CNV Profiling

Number: Board 4095T

Presenter: Rapolas Žilionis, PhD

Date / Time: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET

Atrandi’s patented SPC technology is transforming high-throughput single-cell research. SPCs are microcapsules that have a liquid core surrounded by a thin, crosslinked hydrogel shell with size-selective permeability. Small molecules such as salts, buffers, enzymes, primers, and antibodies can diffuse freely across the capsule shell, while cells, genomic DNA, and larger molecular complexes remain contained within. Practically, that means users can wash, exchange, and stage any biochemical reaction, all while preserving single-cell resolution. SPCs effectively combine the modularity of wells with the high throughput of droplets and let scientists run bulk-like reactions at single-cell resolution. SPCs are designed for flexibility, integrating seamlessly across cell types and workflows to unlock new opportunities in single-cell multiomics. Learn more at www.atrandi.com/technology/semi-permeable-capsules.

About Atrandi Biosciences

Atrandi Biosciences is transforming single-cell genomic analysis with its patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology, enabling scalable, true single-cell multiomics. By simplifying complex workflows, Atrandi accelerates discoveries in cellular heterogeneity, clonal evolution, microbiome diversity, microbial ecology, and more. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, the company is empowering scientists worldwide to push the boundaries of biological science. Its name, meaning “you discover” in Lithuanian, embodies the company’s mission to enable researchers to uncover the unknown. For more information, visit www.atrandi.com.

