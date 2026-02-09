Atrandi Biosciences Brings Single-Cell Direct Multiomics Technology to SLAS 2026 Conference

Phyx, a universal platform for selective sample enrichment, named finalist for the SLAS2026 New Product Award

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Multiomics--Atrandi Biosciences, a life sciences tools company advancing single-cell analysis, today announced it will present new scientific data and platform innovations at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS2026) International Conference and Exhibition, taking place Feb. 7–11, 2026, in Boston.

At SLAS2026, Atrandi will highlight its patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology. Designed for what single-cell workflows have been missing for years, the technology offers true multi-step processing at scale. SPCs combine the flexibility of well-based assays with the high throughput of droplet microfluidics, enabling bulk-like reactions at single-cell resolution. Researchers can stage multi-step reactions while preserving compartmentalization and cell identity throughout complex workflows. Built for flexibility, SPCs integrate seamlessly across diverse cell types and experimental designs, unlocking new opportunities in single-cell multiomics.

Learn more at http://www.atrandi.com/technology/semi-permeable-capsules.

“Atrandi SPCs turn single-cell analysis into a true multi-step workflow,” said Emilis Gegevičius at Atrandi Biosciences. “You can exchange reagents, stage sequential reactions, and keep each cell’s identity intact, so studies like CRISPR perturbation screens including Perturb-seq, rare clone tracking in cancer, and complex microbial single-cell genomics don’t collapse under workflow fragility. In practice, SPCs redefine sample handling in single-cell omics: not a bottleneck, but an enabling layer for experiments that need multiple steps at scale.”

Featured Podium Presentation

A Scalable Platform for Single-Cell Co-profiling of the Transcriptome and Genotype

Presenter: Emilis Gegevičius, Atrandi Biosciences

Track: Omics and Spatial Omics

Date / Time / Location: Feb 9, 11:30 am – 11:55 am, Room 204AB

Featured Scientific Poster Presentation

Phyx: Efficient, AI-Based Enrichment of Complex Biological Samples

Presenter: Arnoldas Jasiūnas, Atrandi Biosciences

Poster Number: 1058-D

Date / Time / Location: Feb 10, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Exhibit Hall AB

Named a finalist for the SLAS2026 New Product Award, Atrandi’s Phyx is an AI-driven, open-ended screening and enrichment platform built to work hand-in-hand with SPCs, so researchers can screen broadly, keep the hits, and only then commit to deep downstream profiling. Instead of sequencing everything and sorting it out later, Phyx enables selection of SPCs based on what defines biology in real samples: morphology, growth behavior, reporter response, and DNA or RNA signatures generated inside the capsule. The result is an end-to-end capsule workflow where enrichment can happen at any stage, turning complex, multi-step single-cell experiments into something labs can run at scale without spending budget on sequencing background noise. Atrandi will share more at booth #1443.

For more information on Atrandi’s SLAS2026 activities, please visit: https://atrandi.com/news/atrandi-at-slas-2026.

About Atrandi Biosciences

Atrandi Biosciences is a life sciences tools company advancing single-cell analysis with its patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology, enabling scalable, multi-step workflows that preserve single-cell identity across sequential chemistry. Atrandi’s vision is to enable the century of biology by empowering scientists to generate and act on new biological data at greater depth and scale, making complex experiments practical, repeatable, and accessible in everyday labs. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Atrandi supports researchers worldwide with commercially available SPCs, workflow kits, and instruments. Its name, meaning “you discover” in Lithuanian, captures the company’s purpose – helping scientists uncover what biology keeps hidden. For more information, visit www.atrandi.com.

