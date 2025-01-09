ATCC Announces Award from NCI to Support Research and Vaccine Development for Cancer and HIV

ATCC will provide lab services including immunological and virological assays, and reagent and viral stock preparation to support the Animal Models and Retroviral Vaccines Section within the National Cancer Institute’s Vaccine Branch

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CancerResearch--ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling value of $4,055,500 by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Under this task order 75N91024D00015, ATCC will provide specific laboratory services for the Animal Models and Retroviral Vaccines Section (AMRVS) of the Vaccine Branch (VB) – a research branch of the Center for Cancer Research at NCI that conducts research on two retroviruses, human T-cell lymphotropic virus type 1 (HTLV-1) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), that cause cancer and neuropathology, and AIDS respectively. The VB uses its research findings to design novel vaccines and therapies for these chronic diseases that suppress and evade the immune system.





“This is an important partnership for ATCC to provide services and products to support the research underway at AMRVS related to cancer and HIV vaccines,” said ATCC chairman and CEO Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, PhD. “At ATCC, we leverage our product development and program management expertise to offer standards and customized services to the scientific community to fuel life science research.”

In addition to the shipping and distribution of biological specimens, ATCC will be responsible for other task orders pertaining to laboratory services including a wide range of immunological and virological assays, as well as production of recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies and viral stocks which will provide support to preclinical trials for HIV vaccine efforts.

“At ATCC, we are proud to support AMRVS in combating HTLV-1 and HIV infections through the development of effective vaccines, assessment of preclinical and clinical studies, and analysis of the immune responses elicited by immunizations,” said Joseph Leonelli, PhD, senior vice president and general manager of ATCC Federal Solutions. “As we continue to expand our partnership with NCI, we remain committed to supporting the mission-driven researchers within VB to discover and develop treatments and vaccines to prevent cancer and HIV.”

