atai Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 29, 2025 | 
NEW YORK and BERLIN, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences  (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop highly effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes, today announced that the Company’s management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

  • Format: Fireside Chat
  • Date and Time: Thursday, June 5 at 9:55 A.M. EDT
  • Location: New York
  • Webcast link: here

H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

  • Format: Pre-recorded Fireside Chat
  • Date and Time: Tuesday, June 17 at 7:00 A.M. EDT
  • Location: Virtual
  • Webcast link: here

The webcasts of the fireside chats will also be available on the Investors section of the atai website under Events. A replay will be available following the live event.

About atai Life Sciences
atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop highly effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes. Our pipeline of psychedelic-based therapies includes VLS-01 (buccal film DMT) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder, which are in Phase 2 clinical development. We are also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for TRD. These programs aim to address the complex nature of mental health providing commercially scalable interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems. For the latest updates and to learn more about our mission, visit www.atai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information
Investor Contact:
IR@atai.com

Media Contact:
PR@atai.com


