AtaCor Medical Secures $75M Financing to Support the Pivotal U.S. Study of its Extravascular ICD (EV-ICD) System

The novel design of AtaCor's Atala™ lead aims to provide reliable sensing, antitachycardia pacing (ATP), and shock therapies with no hardware placed in the heart or vasculature

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AtaCor Medical, Inc., a privately-held medical device company focused on transforming cardiac rhythm management systems, announced today that it has entered into a financing of up to $75 million. The proceeds will fund the company's U.S. FDA Pivotal Study evaluating AtaCor's parasternal extravascular implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (EV-ICD) system for the treatment of life-threatening ventricular tachyarrhythmias.

"There is a clear and growing need for extravascular ICD systems that combine a straightforward implant procedure with the ability to deliver the full spectrum of tachyarrhythmia therapies using a small pulse generator," said Rick Sanghera, Chief Executive Officer of AtaCor Medical. "AtaCor is poised to meet that need. We are proud to close this financing round and excited to initiate our pivotal trial next year."

AtaCor's EV-ICD system consists of the Atala™ lead and an implantable pulse generator. The Atala™ lead is implanted via a small left parasternal incision, positioned through the rib space with electrodes placed against the pericardium, outside of the heart and vasculature. The pulse generator can be placed in either a lateral or pectoral subcutaneous device pocket, representing a novel option for EV-ICD systems. This unique EV-ICD system aims to deliver the benefits of defibrillation and antitachycardia pacing without the long-term risks associated with intravascular or intracardiac leads.

"The AtaCor team is developing a meaningful solution for patients, while protecting the integrity of the heart for future interventions," commented Maria Berkman, Chair of the AtaCor Board of Directors. "The Board is delighted to see this infusion of capital in support of AtaCor's pivotal trial, bringing this important technology one step closer to the bedside."

AtaCor recently completed enrollment of its ASCEND EV Pilot Study, with initial results accepted for presentation at the upcoming Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society (APHRS) meeting this November in Yokohama, Japan. Building on these initial results, AtaCor plans to launch the ALARION EV Pivotal Study in the United States and Europe in 2026, which aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the parasternal EV-ICD system and support global regulatory submissions.

The AtaCor EV-ICD Lead System is under development exclusively for investigational use and is not approved for sale in any geography.

About AtaCor Medical, Inc.

AtaCor Medical is transforming cardiac pacing and defibrillation with its proprietary extravascular ICD (EV-ICD) system. The novel design provides the full range of therapeutic capabilities of traditional implantable defibrillators, including defibrillation and antitachycardia pacing, without placing hardware inside the heart or vascular system. AtaCor's technology both preserves future cardiac treatment options and overcomes key limitations of existing ICD systems.

AtaCor venture investors include Arboretum Ventures, Broadview Ventures, Longview Ventures, Hatteras Venture Partners, Catalyst Health Ventures, and BayMed Venture Partners.

For more information, please visit www.atacor.com.

