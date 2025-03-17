Astronauts’ Health During Space Missions: Nichi BRITE and Neu REFIX Beta Glucans Could Benefit by Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio, IL-6 Control, the Immune Biomarkers of Aging and Longevity

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#astronaut--Neutrophil to Lymphocyte ratio (NLR) is a critical biomarker of health of astronauts during space mission, and that of aging related illnesses, inflammaging, longevity and cancer prognosis. Oral consumption of AFO-202 strain of Aureobasidium pullulans produced Nichi BRITE and N-163 strain produced Neu REFIX together in pre-clinical and clinical studies having safely and beneficially modified NLR, are considered holding potential to help maintain astronauts health during space flight and also to bridge the gap between health span and life span by ‘Me-Byo’ phenomenon as published in Frontiers in Immunology while Neu REFIX standalone yielding enhanced dystrophin, an additional benefit that might help prevent muscle loss during space missions.









Astronauts during space travel are exposed to ionizing radiation, circadian rhythm disruption and microgravity leading to stress, inflammation and immune dysfunction which reflects as an increase in NLR. There has been no safe intervention using a food supplement reported yet beneficially modifying NLR, according to the authors. They added that Nichi BRITE reporting immune enhancement and anti-cancer effects, Neu REFIX for its immune modulation and anti-fibrotic effects apart from enhanced gravisensing dystrophin in pre-clinical and clinical studies; when consumed together efficiently enhances butyrate, an indicator of health and longevity through beneficial gut microbiome modulation are worth further research in simulated microgravity and for vulnerable populations, specially immunocompromised and in auto-immune diseases. These potentials may bridge the gap between health span and lifespan. Neu REFIX has been granted ODD and RPD by US FDA for treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Hastening process of aging & inflammaging during space flight and muscle mass reduction similar to old age reflected by NLR and dystrophin levels, being beneficially modified by these unique exo-polysaccharide beta glucans manufactured in Japan as food supplements open a new area of research which could help space travel and also aging & longevity related health indices. Research could also be of help in the health and resilience of individuals working in harsh environmental conditions such as deep-sea researchers, high-altitude climbers, polar expeditions and workers prone to radiation hazards.

*B-1,3-1,6 glucan is a listed food additive in MHLW, Japan; Not a drug or remedy to any illness. Research findings should not be construed as medical advice. Not GRAS, EFSA certified.

