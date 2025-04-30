SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Citizens Life Sciences Conference

April 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, May 7th at 10:30am ET.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp65/atxs/1702976. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Astria Contact:
Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

Massachusetts Events
Astria Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Octagon Winds Down After Deprioritizing Lead Program
April 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Massachusetts
April 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie