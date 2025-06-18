SUBSCRIBE
Astria Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Oppenheimer Innovators in Immunology & Inflammation Summit

June 18, 2025 | 
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will participate in a panel discussion at the Oppenheimer Innovators in Immunology & Inflammation (I&I) Summit on June 25 in New York, NY.



Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel titled, “Advances in Dermatology: AD and CSU” on Wednesday, June 25 at 10:45am ET.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.


Contacts

Astria Contact:
Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

