Assertio Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Advanced Integration Efforts to Consolidate Subsidiaries and Pulled Forward Two Quarters of Rolvedon Demand

Promotes Paul Schwichtenberg to President and COO

Narrows FY2025 Net Product Sales Guidance Range to $110 to $112 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Range to $14 to $16 Million

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Mark Reisenauer, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “In the third quarter we achieved financial results that position us to achieve our full-year 2025 guidance. We also advanced key integration efforts to consolidate operations and align products – including Rolvedon – under a single commercial entity, Assertio Specialty Pharmaceuticals, which will enable greater efficiency, stronger company recognition, and ultimately cost savings. With our solid balance sheet and the potential of our key assets, we are well positioned for the future. I look forward to detailing additional elements of our strategy soon.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

Rolvedon net product sales were $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, up from $15.0 million in the prior-year quarter. This reflects both normal demand and large purchases by several national distributors to help ensure consistent supply of Rolvedon over the next two quarters as we complete the integration. Assertio maintained a leading market share in its chosen segment and expects uninterrupted patient supply, with regular sales of the newly labeled Rolvedon beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

Sympazan net product sales grew to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, up from $2.6 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by higher volume, partially offset by the impact of payor mix.

Indocin net product sales were $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, down from $5.7 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting expected volume and pricing impacts from previously announced generic competition.

Gross margin1 was 72%, compared to 74% in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to a higher proportion of Rolvedon sales.

SG&A expenses were $16.9 million, up slightly from $16.7 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting non-recurring costs related to the decommercialization of Otrexup, partially offset by lower legal expenses following completion of litigation-related initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, up from $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by higher Rolvedon net product sales.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $93.4 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $98.2 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting working capital impacts from the Rolvedon sell-in, including higher accounts receivable and gross-to-net liabilities. As these balances normalize over the next two quarters, the timing of related cash collections and payments is expected to result in a temporary decline in cash before increasing in the second quarter.

_______________________________________ 1 Gross margin represents the ratio of net product sales less cost of sales to net product sales. 2 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for information about reconciling our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to Net Income (Loss).

Outlook Update

Reisenauer said: “Our updated 2025 guidance reflects the impact of the Rolvedon pull-forward, and our greater visibility into the expected performance for the remainder of the year.”

Previous Updated Net Product Sales (GAAP) $108.0 Million to $118.0 Million $110.0 Million to $112.0 Million Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $11.0 Million to $19.0 Million $14.0 Million to $16.0 Million

Paul Schwichtenberg Promoted to President & COO

Assertio today also announced that Paul Schwichtenberg has been promoted to the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer. Since joining Assertio in 2018, he has held several leadership positions, including most recently as Chief Transformation Officer, and previously as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In these prior roles, Paul has driven operational and commercial execution while keeping the Company’s focus on financial discipline and profitability.

Schwichtenberg stated: “I am excited to continue my partnership with Mark and the Board in my new role and look forward to building upon and enhancing our commercial strategies to drive future growth.”

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net Product Sales (GAAP) $ 49.5 $ 28.7 $ 104.3 $ 91.3 Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 11.4 $ (2.9 ) $ (18.4 ) $ (11.1 ) Income (Loss) Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)3 $ 20.9 $ 4.4 $ 26.8 $ 14.9 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)3 $ 0.18 $ 0.02 $ 0.17 $ 0.06

___________________________________ 3 Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the schedules attached.

About Assertio

Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs. Our focus is on supporting patients by marketing products in oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this communication include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made or as of the dates indicated in the statements and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, as there can be no assurance that the events or circumstances reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “approximate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “prospective,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” or the negative of these words and phrases, other variations of these words and phrases or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements, including: Assertio’s ability to grow sales and the commercial success and market acceptance of Rolvedon and Assertio’s other products, including the coverage of Assertio’s products by payors and pharmacy benefit managers; Assertio’s ability to successfully develop and execute its sales, marketing and promotional strategies using its sales force and omni-channel promotion model capabilities; the impact on sales and profits from the entry and sales of generics of Assertio’s products and/or other products competitive with any of Assertio’s products, including, but not limited to, biosimilars and indomethacin suppositories compounded by hospitals and other institutions and a 503B compounder which Assertio believes is violating certain provisions of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act; the timing and impact of additional generic approvals and uncertainty around the recent approvals and launches of generic Indocin products, which are not patent protected and now face generic competition; Assertio’s ability to execute the planned simplification of its corporate structure, which includes the recent divestiture of Assertio Therapeutics and ongoing efforts to consolidate operations and align products under a single entity – while ensuring uninterrupted product supply for patients, in a manner that achieves on a timely basis the anticipated operating efficiencies and complies with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; Assertio’s ability to successfully identify and execute business development and other strategic transactions; Assertio’s ability to achieve the expected financial performance from products we acquire as well as delays, challenges and expenses, and unexpected liabilities and costs associated with integrating and operating newly-acquired products; expectations regarding changes in product volume and mix and the impact those changes may have on Assertio’s operating results; expectations regarding the recoverability of long-lived assets; expected industry trends, including pricing pressures and managed healthcare practices; Assertio’s ability to attract and retain executive leadership and key employees; the ability of Assertio’s third-party manufacturers to manufacture adequate quantities of commercially salable inventory and active pharmaceutical ingredients for each of Assertio’s products on commercially reasonable terms and in compliance with their contractual obligations to Assertio, and Assertio’s ability to maintain its supply chain which relies on single-source suppliers; the outcome of, and Assertio’s intentions with respect to, any pending and potential future disputes, litigation or government investigations, as well as the costs and expenses associated therewith; the timing, cost and results of Assertio’s clinical studies and other research and development efforts, including the extent to which data from the Rolvedon same-day dosing trial, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, may be included in peer-reviewed journals and potentially subsequently included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines to support Assertio’s ongoing commercialization efforts; Assertio’s compliance or non-compliance with, or being subject to, legal and regulatory requirements related to the development or promotion of pharmaceutical products in the U.S., the extent to which the current U.S. federal administration may impose or seek to impose leadership, rule and/or policy changes impacting Assertio’s business, as well as legal challenges and uncertainty around the funding, functioning, regulatory and policy priorities of U.S. federal regulatory agencies; Assertio’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its products and operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; variations in revenues obtained from commercialization agreements and the accounting treatment with respect thereto; Assertio’s common stock regaining and maintaining compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum closing bid requirement of at least $1.00 per share in light of the deficiency notification received on January 22, 2025; and the impacts of potential changes to U.S. and international trade policies, especially in light of the tariffs recently announced or imposed by the new U.S. federal administration, including announced plans to impose up to 100% tariffs on imported branded or patented pharmaceuticals subject to certain exceptions, and tariffs and other retaliatory actions taken by other countries, which may be followed by further changes to existing trade agreements and the imposition of further tariffs. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements, see the risks described in Assertio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties may be exacerbated by public health emergencies and general macroeconomic conditions. Assertio does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, the Company has included information about non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per share as useful operating metrics. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provides supplementary information to analysts, investors, lenders, and the Company’s management in assessing the Company’s performance and results from period to period. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company’s performance, and in part, in the determination of bonuses for executive officers and employees. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Specified Items

Non-GAAP measures presented within this release exclude specified items. The Company considers specified items to be significant income/expense items not indicative of current operations. Specified items may include adjustments to interest expense and interest income, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, sales reserves adjustments for products the Company is no longer selling, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration or derivative liability, expenses or gains recognized for legal settlements, net of any insurance proceeds, losses or other costs incurred upon the divestiture of subsidiaries or cessation of product lines, restructuring charges, amortization of fair value inventory step-up as a result of purchase accounting, transaction-related costs, gains, losses or impairments from adjustments to long-lived assets and assets not part of current operations, changes in valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, and gains or losses resulting from debt refinancing or extinguishment.

Revisions to Specified Items

Beginning with the first quarter of 2025, adjusted EBITDA excludes legal settlement costs incurred during the period, as these charges relate to non-recurring and non-operational matters. Management believes that excluding such items provides investors with a clearer understanding of the Company’s underlying operating performance by removing the impact of items that are not indicative of continuing operations. Prior period amounts of Adjusted EBITDA have been recast to conform to this presentation.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 49,459 $ 28,705 $ 104,277 $ 91,262 Royalty revenue — 499 894 1,516 Total revenues 49,459 29,204 105,171 92,778 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 13,654 7,550 32,117 27,616 Research and development expenses 379 1,005 1,204 2,536 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,930 16,726 55,865 53,635 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (276 ) 300 (276 ) 300 Amortization of intangible assets 5,594 6,671 24,059 18,973 Impairment of intangible assets 1,700 — 1,700 — Restructuring charges — — 289 720 Total costs and expenses 37,981 32,252 114,958 103,780 Income (loss) from operations 11,478 (3,048 ) (9,787 ) (11,002 ) Other (expense) income: Loss on Assertio Therapeutics divestiture — — (8,174 ) — Interest expense (770 ) (761 ) (2,303 ) (2,276 ) Interest income 664 887 2,059 2,441 Other gain 26 45 11 57 Total other (expense) income (80 ) 171 (8,407 ) 222 Net income (loss) before income taxes 11,398 (2,877 ) (18,194 ) (10,780 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 47 (44 ) (254 ) (325 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 11,445 $ (2,921 ) $ (18,448 ) $ (11,105 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 96,245 95,352 95,966 95,191 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 106,514 95,352 95,966 95,191

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,500 $ 50,588 Short-term investments 54,927 49,466 Accounts receivable, net 141,307 54,120 Inventories, net 24,763 38,308 Prepaid and other current assets 4,076 10,067 Total current assets 263,573 202,549 Property and equipment, net 479 586 Intangible assets, net 54,711 80,471 Other long-term assets 1,012 1,126 Total assets $ 319,775 $ 284,732 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,664 $ 14,736 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 130,536 76,304 Accrued liabilities 16,263 18,847 Contingent consideration, current portion 450 726 Other current liabilities 4,870 4,075 Total current liabilities 166,783 114,688 Long-term debt 39,166 38,813 Other long-term liabilities 8,023 10,150 Total liabilities 213,972 163,651 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,247,776 and 95,536,990 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 797,366 794,196 Accumulated deficit (691,572 ) (673,124 ) Total shareholders’ equity 105,803 121,081 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 319,775 $ 284,732

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net loss $ (18,448 ) $ (11,105 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,166 19,118 Amortization of debt issuance costs 353 326 Accretion of interest income from short-term investments 44 (538 ) Loss on Assertio Therapeutics divestiture 8,174 — Impairment of intangible assets 1,700 — Recurring fair value measurements of assets and liabilities (268 ) 269 Provisions for inventory 3,197 4,982 Stock-based compensation 3,357 3,911 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (87,187 ) 2,719 Inventories 10,348 (7,084 ) Prepaid and other assets 6,105 5,822 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (3,337 ) (5,255 ) Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 54,232 2,345 Interest payable (650 ) (650 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,786 14,860 Investing Activities Assertio Therapeutics divestiture (8,174 ) — Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 85,232 23,534 Purchases of short-term investments (90,745 ) (73,563 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,687 ) (50,029 ) Financing Activities Payments related to the vesting and settlement of equity awards, net (187 ) (291 ) Net cash used in financing activities (187 ) (291 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (12,088 ) (35,460 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 50,588 73,441 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,500 $ 37,981 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Net cash (refunded) paid for income taxes $ (833 ) $ 1,388 Cash paid for interest $ 2,600 $ 2,600

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Financial Statement Classification GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 11,445 $ (2,921 ) $ (18,448 ) $ (11,105 ) Interest expense 770 761 2,303 2,276 Interest expense Income tax (benefit) expense (47 ) 44 254 325 Income tax benefit (expense) Depreciation expense 36 40 107 145 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of intangible assets 5,594 6,671 24,059 18,973 Amortization of intangible assets EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 17,798 $ 4,595 $ 8,275 $ 10,614 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,067 1,296 3,357 3,911 Selling, general and administrative expenses Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1) (276 ) 300 (276 ) 300 Change in fair value of contingent consideration Employee Retention Credits (2) — — (2,383 ) — Selling, general and administrative expenses Legal settlements, net of insurance proceeds (3) — (880 ) 3,543 (2,816 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses Loss on Assertio Therapeutics divestiture and related charges (4) — — 9,309 — Multiple Expenses related to decommercialization of Otrexup (5) 1,300 — 5,060 — Multiple Impairment of intangible assets 1,700 — 1,700 — Impairment of intangible assets Restructuring costs(6) — — 289 720 Restructuring charges Other (7) (665 ) (887 ) (2,059 ) 2,123 Multiple Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 20,924 $ 4,424 $ 26,815 $ 14,852

(1) The fair value of the contingent consideration is remeasured each reporting period, with changes in the fair value resulting from changes in the underlying inputs being recognized as a benefit or expense in operating expenses until the contingent consideration arrangement is settled. (2) Amounts related to income recognized in the period from the lapsing of the statute of limitations for employee retention tax credits. (3) Legal settlements, net of insurance proceeds, represents the net impact of legal settlements reached in the period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amount primarily includes the net impact of the Luo securities class action. Prior period amounts of Adjusted EBITDA have been recast to conform to this presentation. (4) For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amount includes the $8.2 million loss recognized upon the divestiture of the Assertio Therapeutics subsidiary including approximately $1.0 million of one-time costs included in SG&A incurred associated with the closing of the transaction. (5) Amounts related to costs incurred by the Company related to its decision to cease commercializing Otrexup. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, amount includes SG&A costs of $1.3 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amount includes SG&A costs of $2.6 million and cost of sales of $2.5 million. These costs were primarily associated with the write-off of inventory (including inventory held at the Company’s contract manufacturers for Otrexup), the write-off of certain prepaid assets and the recognition of an accrual for the minimum purchase obligation required under the Otrexup supply agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc., and expenses associated with the settlement of legal claims related to ceasing commercialization of Otrexup. (6) Restructuring costs represent non-recurring costs associated with the Company’s announced restructuring plans. (7) Other for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, represents the following adjustments (in thousands):

