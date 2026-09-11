Assembly Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting serious viral and liver diseases, today announced senior management will present during the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 28th Annual Global Investment Conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 16, 2026.

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Assembly Bio’s website, and a replay will be accessible following the event. To register for the live webcast and replay, please visit: https://investor.assemblybio.com/events-presentations.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing innovative small-molecule therapeutics aimed at advancing the treatment paradigm of serious viral and liver diseases and improving the lives of patients worldwide. Led by an accomplished leadership team in antiviral and liver disease drug development, Assembly Bio is committed to improving outcomes for people living with the chronic impacts of herpesvirus, hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infections, cholestatic liver diseases and hepatitis B virus (HBV). For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include: Assembly Bio’s ability to realize the potential benefits of its collaboration with Gilead, including all financial aspects of the collaboration and equity investments; Assembly Bio’s ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bio’s collaboration with Gilead, including studies conducted by Gilead, in the currently anticipated timeframes or at all; safety and efficacy data from clinical or nonclinical studies may not warrant further development of product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data may not differentiate product candidates from other companies’ candidates; Assembly Bio’s ability to maintain financial resources and secure additional funding necessary to continue its research activities, clinical studies, and other business operations; potential effects of changes in government regulation; results of nonclinical studies may not be representative of disease behavior in a clinical setting and may not be predictive of the outcomes of clinical studies; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bio’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio’s risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Assembly Bio’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors:

Patrick Till

Meru Advisors

(484) 788-8560

investor_relations@assemblybio.com

Media:

Jamie Strachota

Sam Brown LLC

ASMBMedia@sambrown.com