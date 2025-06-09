Aspen Neuroscience to Present at the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2025 Annual Meeting

Presentation of Data from Clinical Trial of Aspen's Autologous iPSC-derived Approach for Neuronal Replacement Therapy in Parkinson's Disease

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. announced its participation in "Illuminating the Future," the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2025 Annual Meeting, to be held in Hong Kong June 11-14.

Aspen Co-founder and Senior Vice President, Research and Development, Andrés Bratt-Leal, PhD will deliver a presentation, Safety, tolerability, and efficacy of transplanted autologous iPSC-derived dopaminergic precursors in moderate to advanced Parkinson's Disease.

Dr. Bratt-Leal's presentation will cover data for the first four patients of the ASPIRO Study*, a Phase 1/2a trial of the company's iPSC-derived autologous cell therapy (ANPD001). The open label trial was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of intracranial implantation of autologous induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived dopaminergic neuronal precursor cells (DANPCs) in patients with moderate to advanced Parkinson's disease.

The primary objective of the ongoing study is to assess safety and tolerability of the procedure. A secondary objective is to evaluate clinical efficacy as measured by change from baseline in multiple patient-reported and clinician-reported Parkinson's disease outcome measures. Continued follow up and evaluation of a higher-dose cohort in the study are ongoing.

"Early data from the first four patients show that precision intracranial delivery of DANPCs is safe and well-tolerated," reported Dr. Bratt-Leal. "Both patient-reported and clinician-reported outcomes show early signs of changes from baseline in multiple clinically meaningful outcome measures. Autologous iPSC-derived therapy as a regenerative medicine approach has the unique advantage of not requiring immunosuppressive medications."

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for PD.

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com or email media@aspenneuroscience.com.

* The study was made possible by funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), a state of California Agency that funds regenerative medicine, stem cell, and gene therapy research (Grant Number CLIN2-15547).

