Ascendis and BioMarin Enter Binding Term Sheet for a Global Settlement and License Agreement Related to YUVIWEL® (Navepegritide)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced it has entered into a binding term sheet for a global settlement and license agreement with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (“BioMarin”) related to the sale of YUVIWEL® and navepegritide-related products. The binding term sheet provides the terms and conditions upon which the companies agree to resolve all litigation and disputes between the companies.

Under the terms, BioMarin has agreed to grant Ascendis a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license, allowing Ascendis to continue researching, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing navepegritide-related products without restriction. Furthermore, BioMarin has agreed to waive certain regulatory rights and exclusivities, dismiss all proceedings, and provide a covenant not to sue relating to the covered intellectual property. In exchange, Ascendis has agreed to dismiss all proceedings against BioMarin and to make royalty payments to BioMarin based on net sales of navepegritide-related products equal to 20% in the United States and 18% in the European Union, South Korea and Brazil from the first commercial sale of YUVIWEL in the specific country through May 20, 2030.

“The ongoing rapid uptake of YUVIWEL in the United States, we believe, reflects its differentiated profile and the large, unmet medical need it is addressing as an important new foundation of care in achondroplasia and other types of skeletal dysplasia,” said Jan Mikkelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascendis Pharma. “Our patient focus has been a key driver of our ability to deliver products that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.”

As previously communicated, Ascendis expects to generate more than €500 million in operating cash flow in 2026 and believes that it can achieve €5 billion in revenue in 2030.

About TransCon CNP

TransCon CNP (navepegritide) is a prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) administered once weekly, designed to provide continuous exposure of active CNP to receptors on tissues throughout the body to counteract the overactive FGFR3 signaling in achondroplasia. In February 2026, TransCon CNP was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the trade name YUVIWEL® to increase linear growth in pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with achondroplasia with open epiphyses. Ascendis Pharma’s Marketing Authorisation Application for YUVIWEL is under review by the European Medicines Agency, with a regulatory decision anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Ascendis’ future operations, results, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) the resolution of litigation and disputes between Ascendis and BioMarin pursuant to the binding term sheet and anticipated definitive agreement, (ii) the anticipated impact of the settlement on Ascendis’ financial expectations, including expectations regarding operating cash flow in 2026 and Ascendis’ belief that it can achieve €5 billion in revenue in 2030, (iii) anticipated timing of a regulatory decision from the European Medicines Agency for YUVIWEL, and (iv) the continued research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of navepegritide-related products. Ascendis may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Ascendis makes, including, without limitation: dependence on third-party manufacturers, distributors, and service providers for Ascendis’ products and product candidates; risks related to regulatory review and approval, including the possibility of delays, requests for additional data or analyses, restrictions or limitations on use, approval with labeling that is more limited than expected, or failure to obtain approval in the United States, European Union, or other jurisdictions; clinical development risks, including that results from ongoing or future trials may not confirm earlier data; unforeseen safety or efficacy findings in development programs or on-market products; manufacturing, supply chain, quality, or logistics issues that could delay development or commercialization; unforeseen expenses related to commercialization of any approved Ascendis products; unforeseen research and development or selling, general and administrative expenses and other costs impacting Ascendis’ business generally; market acceptance, pricing, and reimbursement challenges, including payer coverage decisions and health technology assessments; competitive developments, including new or improved therapies; intellectual property protection, freedom-to-operate, and litigation risks; Ascendis’ ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support its business activities; cybersecurity, data privacy, and information technology disruptions; and the impact of international economic, political, legal, compliance, public health, and business factors, including tariffs, trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ascendis’ business in general, see Ascendis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 11, 2026, and Ascendis’ other future reports filed with, or submitted to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments that Ascendis may enter into or make. Ascendis does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo, TransCon, and YUVIWEL® are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. © August 2026 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Chad Fugere Melinda Baker Ascendis Pharma Ascendis Pharma +1 (650) 519-7494 +1 (650) 709-8875



