Ascelia Pharma Expands Orviglance IP Portfolio with New Patent Filing

Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ACE), a biotech company focused on improving the life of people living with rare cancer conditions, today announced the filing of a new patent application for its first-in-class liver imaging drug Orviglance®.

The patent application covers innovations related to packaging and manufacturing of Orviglance, which includes improving the usability for patients and healthcare professionals. Subject to approval and grant, the patent is expected to further strengthen the market position and future potential of Orviglance.

"This patent application reflects our strategy to strengthen our Orviglance franchise and maximize long-term value", said Magnus Corfitzen, CEO of Ascelia Pharma.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

Anton Hansson, CFO

Email: anton.hansson@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 113

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

About Orviglance

Orviglance (manganese chloride tetrahydrate) is a novel oral contrast agent for MR-imaging developed to improve the detection and visualization of focal liver lesions (including liver metastases and primary tumors) in patients with reduced kidney function. These patients are at risk of serious side effects from the currently available class of gadolinium-based contrast agents. Orviglance, has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A clinical program of nine studies, including the pivotal global Phase 3 study SPARKLE, has successfully been completed with strong and consistent efficacy and safety results. The New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to the FDA.

Attachments

Ascelia Pharma Expands Orviglance IP Portfolio with New Patent Filing

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma

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