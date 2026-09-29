Asahi Kasei to Integrate Global Pharmaceutical Brand Under Asahi Kasei Therapeutics

New global operating structure advances “One AK Pharma” strategy and supports Asahi Kasei’s target of ¥300 billion in pharmaceutical net sales by FY2030

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei announced that Asahi Kasei Therapeutics in Japan, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals in the United States, Calliditas Therapeutics in Sweden, and recently acquired AiCuris Anti-infective Cures in Germany will be brought together under the Asahi Kasei Therapeutics brand. This integration establishes a unified global management structure for Asahi Kasei’s pharmaceutical business. It represents a key step toward the company’s ambition to build a global specialty pharmaceutical business with net sales of ¥300 billion by FY2030.

The change comes as Asahi Kasei expands its pharmaceutical business beyond its historical base in Japan and builds a larger presence in Western markets. The Group’s pharmaceutical strategy focuses on niche specialty areas where it can address significant unmet medical needs, through a business model that combines focused clinical development with a targeted commercial approach, enabling continued investment in development. Asahi Kasei is concentrating its pharmaceutical business in specialty therapeutic areas, including immunology, nephrology, transplantation, and infectious diseases.

“Bringing our pharmaceutical businesses under a single global management structure will allow us to make resource allocation decisions across the business rather than by company or geography,” said Yoshikazu Aoki, Global President of Asahi Kasei Therapeutics. “It also gives us a stronger platform to pursue in-licensing opportunities that can further expand our pipeline and support continued growth. Guided by a shared mission, vision, and set of values, we will work as a global team to deliver meaningful innovation and new treatment options to patients worldwide.”

Asahi Kasei has built its global pharmaceutical platform through a series of strategic acquisitions. The 2020 acquisition of Veloxis established a commercial presence in the United States centered on kidney transplantation. The 2024 acquisition of Calliditas expanded the business into kidney disease and strengthened Asahi Kasei’s U.S. commercial capabilities, while adding established operations and development capabilities in Europe. The 2026 acquisition of Aicuris further extended Asahi Kasei’s pipeline into infectious diseases and added further development capabilities in Europe.

The combined portfolio provides a strong foundation for continued growth. U.S. sales of ENVARSUS XR® (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) have achieved a compound annual growth rate in the 20% range since Asahi Kasei acquired Veloxis in 2020, while TARPEYO® (budesonide) delayed release capsules are expected to continue outperforming the revenue projections established at the time of the Calliditas acquisition. The Aicuris portfolio offers further growth opportunities through a consistent royalty stream from Prevymis® (letermovir) and potential future contributions from its development pipeline.

“These four legacy companies bring together decades of scientific innovation, specialized expertise, and a shared commitment to patients,” said Stacy Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei Therapeutics in the United States and Europe. “The experience of these teams, combined with Asahi Kasei’s scientific capabilities and profit-generating foundation, provides a stronger base to grow our existing portfolio, advance pipeline assets, and pursue new opportunities across specialty therapeutic areas with significant unmet need.”

Under its medium-term management plan, Asahi Kasei plans approximately ¥40 billion of investment in in-licensing over three years, alongside continued investment in its existing portfolio and pipeline.

Following the acquisition of Aicuris, Asahi Kasei is further strengthening its pharmaceutical business as it works toward its goal of achieving ¥300 billion in revenue by Fiscal Year 2030. Growth toward this goal is expected to come from existing products and pipeline assets, as well as additional M&A and in-licensing opportunities.

For more information about Asahi Kasei Therapeutics, visit https://www.aktx.com.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world’s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR US AUDIENCE

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

ENVARSUS XR is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in de novo kidney transplant patients in combination with other immunosuppressants.

ENVARSUS XR is also indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in kidney transplant patients converted from tacrolimus immediate-release formulations in combination with other immunosuppressants.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: MALIGNANCIES AND SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Increased risk for developing serious infections and malignancies with ENVARSUS XR or other immunosuppressants that may lead to hospitalization or death

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ENVARSUS XR is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to tacrolimus or to any of the ingredients in ENVARSUS XR.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Lymphoma and Other Malignancies: Immunosuppressants, including ENVARSUS XR, increase the risk of developing lymphomas and other malignancies, particularly of the skin. Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD), associated with Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV), has been reported in immunosuppressed organ transplant patients.

Serious Infections: Immunosuppressants, including ENVARSUS XR, increase the risk of developing bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal infections, including opportunistic infections. These infections may lead to serious, including fatal, outcomes.

Not Interchangeable with Other Tacrolimus Products – Medication Errors: Medication errors, including substitution and dispensing errors, between tacrolimus capsules and tacrolimus extended-release capsules were reported outside the U.S. in some cases leading to adverse reactions. ENVARSUS XR is not interchangeable or substitutable with tacrolimus extended-release capsules, tacrolimus capsules or tacrolimus for oral suspension.

New Onset Diabetes after Transplant: ENVARSUS XR caused new onset diabetes after transplant (NODAT) in kidney transplant patients, which may be reversible in some patients. African-American and Hispanic kidney transplant patients are at an increased risk.

Nephrotoxicity due to ENVARSUS XR and Drug Interactions: ENVARSUS XR, like other calcineurin-inhibitors, can cause acute or chronic nephrotoxicity. In patients with elevated serum creatinine and tacrolimus whole blood trough concentrations greater than the recommended range, consider dosage reduction or temporary interruption of tacrolimus administration. The risk for nephrotoxicity may increase when ENVARSUS XR is concomitantly administered with CYP3A inhibitors (by increasing tacrolimus whole blood concentrations) or drugs associated with nephrotoxicity. When tacrolimus is used concurrently with CYP3A inhibitors or other known nephrotoxic drugs, monitor renal function and tacrolimus blood concentrations, and adjust dose of both tacrolimus and/or concomitant medications during concurrent use.

Neurotoxicity: ENVARSUS XR may cause a spectrum of neurotoxicities. The most severe neurotoxicities include posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), delirium, seizure, and coma; others include tremors, paresthesias, headache, mental status changes, and changes in motor and sensory functions.

Hyperkalemia: Mild to severe hyperkalemia, which may require treatment, has been reported with tacrolimus including ENVARSUS XR. Concomitant use of agents associated with hyperkalemia may increase the risk for hyperkalemia.

Hypertension: Hypertension is a common adverse reaction to ENVARSUS XR therapy and may require antihypertensive therapy.

Risk of Rejection with Strong CYP3A Inducers and Risk of Serious Adverse Reactions with Strong CYP3A Inhibitors: The concomitant use of strong CYP3A inducers may increase the metabolism of tacrolimus, leading to lower whole blood trough concentrations and greater risk of rejection. In contrast, the concomitant use of strong CYP3A inhibitors may decrease the metabolism of tacrolimus, leading to higher whole blood trough concentrations and greater risk of serious adverse reactions. Therefore, adjust ENVARSUS XR dose and monitor tacrolimus whole blood trough concentrations when co-administering ENVARSUS XR with strong CYP3A inhibitors or strong CYP3A inducers. A rapid, sharp rise in tacrolimus levels has been reported after co-administration with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors despite an initial reduction of tacrolimus dose. Early and frequent monitoring of tacrolimus whole blood trough levels is recommended.

QT Prolongation: ENVARSUS XR may prolong the QT/QTc interval and cause Torsade de pointes. Avoid ENVARSUS XR in patients with congenital long QT syndrome. Consider obtaining electrocardiograms and monitoring electrolytes periodically during treatment in patients with congestive heart failure, bradyarrhythmias, those taking certain antiarrhythmic medications or other products that lead to QT prolongation, and those with electrolyte disturbances. When co-administering ENVARSUS XR with other substrates and/or inhibitors of CYP3A, especially those that also have the potential to prolong the QT interval, a reduction in ENVARSUS XR dosage, monitoring of tacrolimus whole blood concentrations, and monitoring for QT prolongation is recommended.

Immunizations: Whenever possible, administer the complete complement of vaccines before transplantation and treatment with ENVARSUS XR. Avoid the use of live attenuated vaccines during treatment with ENVARSUS XR. Inactivated vaccines noted to be safe for administration after transplantation may not be sufficiently immunogenic during treatment with ENVARSUS XR.

Pure Red Cell Aplasia: Cases of pure red cell aplasia (PRCA) have been reported in patients treated with tacrolimus. If PRCA is diagnosed, consider discontinuation of ENVARSUS XR.

Cannabidiol Drug Interactions: When cannabidiol and ENVARSUS XR are co-administered, closely monitor for an increase in tacrolimus blood levels and for adverse reactions suggestive of tacrolimus toxicity. A dose reduction of ENVARSUS XR should be considered as needed when ENVARSUS XR is co-administered with cannabidiol.

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Including Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura: Cases of thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA), including hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), have been reported in patients treated with ENVARSUS XR. Transplant patients may have other risk factors which contribute to the risk of TMA. In patients with signs and symptoms of TMA, consider ENVARSUS XR as a risk factor. Concurrent use of ENVARSUS XR and mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitors may contribute to the risk of TMA.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

De Novo kidney transplant patients: Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥15%) reported with ENVARSUS XR are diarrhea, anemia, urinary tract infection, hypertension, tremor, constipation, diabetes mellitus, peripheral edema, hyperkalemia and headache.

Conversion of kidney transplant patients from immediate-release tacrolimus: Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥10%) reported with ENVARSUS XR include: diarrhea and blood creatinine increased.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Based on postmarketing surveillance, registry and animal data may cause fetal harm. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to the fetus.

Nursing Mothers: Tacrolimus is present in human milk. Discontinue drug or nursing, taking into account the importance of drug to the mother.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Advise female and male patients of reproductive potential to speak with their healthcare provider on family planning options including appropriate contraception prior to starting treatment with ENVARSUS XR. Based on animal studies, ENVARSUS XR may affect fertility in males and females.

Pediatric Use: The safety and efficacy of ENVARSUS XR in pediatric patients have not been established.

Geriatric Use: Clinical studies of ENVARSUS XR did not include sufficient numbers of patients aged 65 and over to determine whether they respond differently from younger patients.

Renal Impairment: Frequent monitoring of renal function is recommended. Lower doses may be required.

Hepatic Impairment: Frequent monitoring of tacrolimus trough concentrations is recommended. With greater tacrolimus whole blood trough concentrations in patients with severe hepatic impairment, there is a greater risk of adverse reactions and dosage reduction is recommended.

Race: African-American patients may require higher doses to attain comparable trough concentrations compared to Caucasian patients. African-American and Hispanic kidney transplant patients are at an increased risk for new onset diabetes after transplant. Monitor blood glucose concentrations and treat appropriately.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-​844-​VELOXIS (835-​​6947) or FDA at 1-​​800-​​FDA-​​1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

INDICATION

TARPEYO is indicated to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

TARPEYO is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to budesonide or any of the ingredients of TARPEYO. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have occurred with other budesonide formulations.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypercorticism and adrenal axis suppression: When corticosteroids are used chronically, systemic effects such as hypercorticism and adrenal suppression may occur. Corticosteroids can reduce the response of the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis to stress. In situations where patients are subject to surgery or other stress situations, supplementation with a systemic corticosteroid is recommended. When discontinuing therapy or switching between corticosteroids, monitor for signs of adrenal axis suppression.

Patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class B and C respectively) could be at an increased risk of hypercorticism and adrenal axis suppression due to an increased systemic exposure to oral budesonide. Avoid use in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class C). Monitor for increased signs and/or symptoms of hypercorticism in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh Class B).

Immunosuppression and Increased Risk of Infection: Corticosteroids, including TARPEYO, suppress the immune system and increase the risk of infection with any pathogen, including viral, bacterial, fungal, protozoan, or helminthic pathogens. Corticosteroids can: reduce resistance to new infections, exacerbate existing infections, increase the risk of disseminated infections, increase the risk of reactivation or exacerbation of latent infections, and mask some signs of infection. Corticosteroid-associated infections can sometimes be serious. Monitor for infection and consider TARPEYO withdrawal as needed.

Avoid corticosteroid therapy, including TARPEYO, in patients with active or quiescent tuberculosis or hepatitis B infection; untreated fungal, bacterial, systemic viral, or parasitic infections; ocular herpes simplex; or Kaposi’s sarcoma. Avoid exposure to active, easily-transmitted infections (e.g., chickenpox, measles). Corticosteroid therapy may decrease the immune response to some vaccines.

Other corticosteroid effects: TARPEYO is a systemically available corticosteroid and is expected to cause related adverse reactions. Monitor patients with hypertension, prediabetes, diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, peptic ulcer, glaucoma or cataracts, or with a family history of diabetes or glaucoma, or with any other condition where corticosteroids may have unwanted effects.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions with TARPEYO (occurring in ≥5% of TARPEYO treated patients, and ≥2% higher than placebo) were peripheral edema (17%), hypertension (12%), muscle spasms (12%), acne (11%), headache (10%), upper respiratory tract infection (8%), face edema (8%), weight increased (7%), dyspepsia (7%), dermatitis (6%), arthralgia (6%), and white blood cell count increased (6%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Budesonide is a substrate for CYP3A4. Avoid use with potent CYP3A4 inhibitors, such as ketoconazole, itraconazole, ritonavir, indinavir, saquinavir, erythromycin, and cyclosporine. Avoid ingestion of grapefruit juice with TARPEYO. Intake of grapefruit juice, which inhibits CYP3A4 activity, can increase the systemic exposure to budesonide.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: The available data from published case series, epidemiological studies, and reviews with oral budesonide use in pregnant women have not identified a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. There are risks to the mother and fetus associated with IgAN. Infants exposed to in-utero corticosteroids, including budesonide, are at risk for hypoadrenalism.

Please see Full Prescribing Information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this release regarding future plans, expectations, forecasts, projections, or business outlook are based on assumptions and information currently available to the Company. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and should not be regarded as guarantees of future performance, financial results, or the achievement of any plans, initiatives, or objectives.

US-AKTX-2600070

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu