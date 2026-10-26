Arthritis Foundation and Founding Sponsor Zimmer Biomet Announce New Community Celebrating Life After Joint Replacement and Inspiring Others to Act on Severe Joint Pain

The Comeback Club connects people who have had joint replacement with those considering it.

ATLANTA and WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arthritis Foundation today announced the launch of the Comeback Club, a new community for people who have undergone joint replacement and for those who are considering it. With founding sponsorship from Zimmer Biomet, the Comeback Club will celebrate people who have undergone joint surgery and are getting back to the people, places and activities they love with less pain.

Hearing from others who have experienced joint pain and have been through joint replacement is a powerful source of inspiration for people living with severe joint pain, and it can give them the urge they need to talk to a doctor and discuss treatment options. The Comeback Club builds on that insight and on the Arthritis Foundation's long history of providing community, connections and resources to the arthritis community.

"The decision to have joint replacement surgery is not made lightly. It's also a deeply personal choice, and surgery may not be the right path for everyone. For those who have made that journey, and for those weighing it, the Comeback Club is a chance to celebrate and learn from others who have reclaimed their lives from chronic joint pain. Like our Live Yes! Connect Groups, the Comeback Club brings together people from different walks of life who share arthritis and all that comes with it," says Vickie Fung, Chief Strategy and Mission Officer, Arthritis Foundation.

Comeback Club members will:

Celebrate each other's successes

Share their inspiring stories

Learn first-hand about joint replacement

Develop a better understanding of life before and after joint replacement

By spotlighting those who have successfully navigated joint replacement surgery, the Comeback Club aims to offer real stories of hope and recovery that inspire others to take the next step toward relief.

"Osteoarthritis affects nearly 600 million people worldwide and can shape how people live, move and engage with the world around them. As a global leader in innovative hip and knee replacement technologies, Zimmer Biomet is proud to partner with the Arthritis Foundation as the founding sponsor of the Comeback Club. This new community connects people who have undergone joint replacement with others exploring their treatment options, giving them a place to share experiences and learn from one another. We hope these authentic stories of renewed mobility and what may be possible after treatment will inspire more people to talk with their doctor and take the first step toward a comeback of their own," says Kristen Cardillo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer, Zimmer Biomet.

The Comeback Club will launch at Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run® events in Minneapolis, Minn. (Nov. 22); Seattle (Dec. 13) and Bellingham, Wash. (Dec. 12); Orange County, Calif. (Dec. 5) and Kansas City, Mo. (Dec. 6).

Anyone who has had a joint replacement, or is thinking about one, is invited to join the Comeback Club and become part of the community. To learn more or sign up, visit www.arthritis.org/comebackclub.

About the Arthritis Foundation



The Arthritis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against arthritis — the nation's #1 cause of disability. Through groundbreaking scientific research, patient-centered programs, advocacy at all levels of government and robust community engagement, the Foundation empowers people to live their best lives while relentlessly pursuing a cure. With a presence in communities nationwide, we amplify the voices of those affected and work to drive lasting change. Learn more at arthritis.org and follow @arthritisfoundation on social media.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Arthritisfoundationpr@mower.com

Kirsten Fallon



kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com

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SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.